Happy Birthday Freida Pinto: 6 times the gorgeous star looked breathtaking in DESI attires

Freida Pinto has been a celebrated actress of both Bollywood and Hollywood after her praiseworthy role in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire where she played the role of street kid Latika. Pinto, 37, has since then taken up many interesting roles, including roles in British period dramas and Hollywood movies. The actress has also recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with photographer Cory Tran, and the actress has shared snaps from her baby shower as well. "Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me," Freida penned.
Freida has been an advocate of animal rights and climate change and has shown particular interest in saving the Asian elephant. Pinto's social media platform is all about travelling and sharing exceptional photos. She has taken to travelling in adventurous places including high mountains and has always preferred staying in nature.
As for her professional life, apart from Slumdog Millionaire, Freida has starred in Intrusion, Immortals, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Trishna, Only, Hillbilly Elegy, Mowgly, among others. The actress knows how to stun everyone with their desi style in some red carpets, and on the occasion of her birthday, we have taken to sharing some of her best ethnic looks below. Check them out:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Freida Pinto was in attendance at Disney Junior's Mira, Royal Detective. She looked gorgeous in a yellow ethnic suit!
Taking to Instagram, Freida Pinto shared this selfie with Cory Tran, her husband. The two posed in front of the Taj Mahal, and yellow is definitely Freida's colour, isn't so?
Freida Pinto attended The Business of Fashion's VOICES and blessed us with this gorgeous picture from the event. Freida definitely looks regal.
Freida Pinto's desi style at the Love Sonia screening has been a major favourite among fans. The actress made quite a style statement in the red outfit.
Freida Pinto's look in a black saree is definitely a fan favourite. The actress attended Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle's premiere in 2018.