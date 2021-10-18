Happy Birthday Freida Pinto: 6 times the gorgeous star looked breathtaking in DESI attires

1 / 6

Freida Pinto in DESI styles

Freida Pinto has been a celebrated actress of both Bollywood and Hollywood after her praiseworthy role in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire where she played the role of street kid Latika. Pinto, 37, has since then taken up many interesting roles, including roles in British period dramas and Hollywood movies. The actress has also recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with photographer Cory Tran, and the actress has shared snaps from her baby shower as well. "Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me," Freida penned. Freida has been an advocate of animal rights and climate change and has shown particular interest in saving the Asian elephant. Pinto's social media platform is all about travelling and sharing exceptional photos. She has taken to travelling in adventurous places including high mountains and has always preferred staying in nature. As for her professional life, apart from Slumdog Millionaire, Freida has starred in Intrusion, Immortals, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Trishna, Only, Hillbilly Elegy, Mowgly, among others. The actress knows how to stun everyone with their desi style in some red carpets, and on the occasion of her birthday, we have taken to sharing some of her best ethnic looks below. Check them out:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES