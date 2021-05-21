F.R.I.E.N.D.S.: Best dialogues of the American sitcom that awaits its first reunion

1 / 11

Best dialogues from the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most loves classic American television series that was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show premiered on September 22, 1994, and went on for a decade until its last episode aired on May 6, 2004. The series has a great ensemble cast, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and the plot of the series revolved around the story of six friends who are in their 20s and 30s, living in New York. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was amongst one of the most popular television sitcoms and was the highest-rated TRP show, at the time. Throughout the ten seasons of the series, the audience watching the show experienced love, heartache and antics of this Central Perk gang, along with its changing cultural tides and the countless A-list guest appearances. Fans are now awaiting the first-ever “F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion” that will be premiering on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, where the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. will be on camera. Here are some of the best dialogues from the series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that the fans and followers of this classic would definitely love. Read ahead to take a look at the interesting dialogues of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Photo Credit : Friends Instagram