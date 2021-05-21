F.R.I.E.N.D.S.: Best dialogues of the American sitcom that awaits its first reunion

Advertisement
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the classic American television series that has a huge fanbase for itself. Read ahead to take a look at the best dialogues from it.
    Best dialogues from the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

    F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most loves classic American television series that was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show premiered on September 22, 1994, and went on for a decade until its last episode aired on May 6, 2004. The series has a great ensemble cast, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and the plot of the series revolved around the story of six friends who are in their 20s and 30s, living in New York. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was amongst one of the most popular television sitcoms and was the highest-rated TRP show, at the time. Throughout the ten seasons of the series, the audience watching the show experienced love, heartache and antics of this Central Perk gang, along with its changing cultural tides and the countless A-list guest appearances. Fans are now awaiting the first-ever “F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion” that will be premiering on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, where the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. will be on camera. Here are some of the best dialogues from the series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that the fans and followers of this classic would definitely love. Read ahead to take a look at the interesting dialogues of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

    Photo Credit : Friends Instagram

    “He’s her lobster”

    Phoebe Buffay always knew that Ross Geller is Rachel Green's "lobster".

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “I KNOWWW”

    Monica Geller's one reply to everything.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “We were on a breakkkkk”

    Rachel and Ross' never-ending argument about whether the two were "on a break" or not.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “I don’t even have a ‘pla’”

    Phoebe Buffay's reply when asked about her plan.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “Joey doesn’t share fooooooood”

    Joey Tribianni's doesn't like to share his food with anyone.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “Hi, I am Chandler. I make jokes when I am uncomfortable”

    Chandler Bing's natural response to uncomfortable situations is making a joke.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “Could I be wearing anymore clothes?”

    Joey Tribianni pretending to be Chandler as he wears all the clothes Chandler Bing owns.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “They don’t know that we know they know we know”

    Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Green trying to get Monica Geller and Chandler Bing to confess about their relationship.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “Well, maybe I don’t need your money. Wait, wait, I said maybe”

    Rachel Green talking to her father after running away from her marriage.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    “And I have to live with a boyyy”

    Monica Geller crying about Rachel Green moving out and having to "move in with a boy" as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing take their relationship to the next level and decide to move-in together.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

