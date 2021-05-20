Home ⁄
Photos ⁄
⁄
F.R.I.E.N.D.S.: Lesser known facts about the very popular American classic series that awaits its reunion
F.R.I.E.N.D.S.: Lesser known facts about the very popular American classic series that awaits its reunion
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is a classic American series that became a huge success at the time. Read ahead to take a look at the lesser-known facts of the popular series that its fans and followers would definitely want to know.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
3939 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 20, 2021 04:26 pm
1 / 11
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. lesser-known facts
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is a classic American television series, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The series premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, and went ahead to be on-air until May 6, 2004. With a great ensemble cast, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the plot of the series revolved the story of around six friends that are in their 20s and 30s, living in Manhattan, New York City. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was amongst one of the most popular television sitcoms and was in fact, the highest-rated TRP shows, at the time. Throughout the ten seasons, the audience experienced the love, heartache, and hilarity of this Central Perk gang, along with the changing cultural tides and the countless A-list guest-star appearances. Fans are now awaiting the first-ever F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion that will premiere on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, where the cast of this series will be on camera in the set of the series, after over twenty-five years. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that the fans and followers of this classic would definitely want to know. Read ahead to take a look at the interesting facts of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
2 / 11
First name
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was initially going to be called Insomnia Café.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
3 / 11
Casting issues
The producer of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. wanted Courtney Cox to play the character of Rachel but she resisted.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
4 / 11
Perfect characters
The character of Ross Geller was written keeping David Schwimmer in mind.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
5 / 11
Wide-spread shooting
The opening credits of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was not shot in New York.
Photo Credit : YouTube
6 / 11
Bonding with each other
The cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. took a trip to Las Vegas before the series started to air on the television.
Photo Credit : YouTube
7 / 11
Putting up the best act
Lisa Kudrow didn’t know how to play guitar.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
8 / 11
Live audience
The shooting of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. took place in front of a live audience.
Photo Credit : Jennifer Aniston Instagram
9 / 11
Creating history
The cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. were the first-ever television series cast that negotiates as a group.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
10 / 11
A connection between F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and Home Alone
The house that Monica and Chandler decide to buy in the suburbs is the house from Home Alone.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram
11 / 11
Props-department at its best
For the episode, “The one with the dollhouse”, the prop-department had to make six different cardboard dollhouses.
Photo Credit : Friends Instagram