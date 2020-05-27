Did you know Jennifer Aniston worked as a waitress? Here's what FRIENDS cast was doing before becoming famous

1 / 7

Take a look at what your favourite cast was up to before starring in FRIENDS

In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow majorly rose to fame with this show that made them a household name. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! Meanwhile, ever wondered what was the cast of your favourite show up to before they became a household name with this iconic sitcom? On a chat show, FRIENDS star Matt LeBlanc revealed he was so broke before landing the role of Joey Tribbiani that he did his dental work and almost "starved". He told US chat show Conan: "You know when you think 'I've got a little money in the bank, I can hold out until the next gig? I had, I think I was down to $11. Now that's holding out too long. Because even if I said at that point, 'I'm going to go get a waiter job,' by the time that $11 ran out would’ve been before the first paycheque on that job. I would’ve starved." The role landed just in time for the star. Speaking of which, have a look at what your favourite sitcom's cast was up to before they starred in the iconic show!

