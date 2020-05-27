/
Did you know Jennifer Aniston worked as a waitress? Here's what FRIENDS cast was doing before becoming famous
Did you know Jennifer Aniston worked as a waitress? Here's what FRIENDS cast was doing before becoming famous
Over ten years, FRIENDS went on to become one of the most loved sitcoms of all time and remains relevant to date. The cast shared a great camaraderie on the sets are still as loved by the audiences. On that note, here's what the popular cast was up to before starring in the show.
Ekta Varma
Take a look at what your favourite cast was up to before starring in FRIENDS
In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow majorly rose to fame with this show that made them a household name. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! Meanwhile, ever wondered what was the cast of your favourite show up to before they became a household name with this iconic sitcom? On a chat show, FRIENDS star Matt LeBlanc revealed he was so broke before landing the role of Joey Tribbiani that he did his dental work and almost "starved". He told US chat show Conan: "You know when you think 'I've got a little money in the bank, I can hold out until the next gig? I had, I think I was down to $11. Now that's holding out too long. Because even if I said at that point, 'I'm going to go get a waiter job,' by the time that $11 ran out would’ve been before the first paycheque on that job. I would’ve starved." The role landed just in time for the star. Speaking of which, have a look at what your favourite sitcom's cast was up to before they starred in the iconic show!
Jennifer Aniston
Before the diva gained fame with Rachel's character, Aniston gained experience with early TV and film roles. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she worked at an ice cream place before getting her role as Rachel Green. She also worked as a waitress for nearly two and a half years. Jennifer Aniston finally got a break in the industry in a mediocre sitcom known as Muddling Through.
Courteney Cox
Ten years before her appearance as Monica Geller on Friends, Cox was cosying up to Bruce Springsteen for his "Dancing in the Dark" music video. The actress appears in the visuals as a fan who joins the musician on his stage during a concert.
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay never failed in winning over the hearts of fans with her 'smelly cat' videos or her quirky antics. Before starring in the sitcom, everybody knew her name as Emily on Cheers. The star appeared on one 1989 episode of the famed sitcom, earning additional pre-Friends credits for Room for Two, Bob and Coach.
Matt LeBlanc
The actor played Chuck Bender on CBS' short-lived TV 101, also appearing in Just the Ten of Us, Married with Children and Vinnie & Bobby before becoming the fictional Days of Our Lives star.
Matthew Perry
Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry is hands down the favourite of many! He starred as Chazz Russell on Fox's Second Chance, also earning credits for episodes of Highway to Heaven, Growing Pains, Sydney and Home Free ahead of Friends.
David Schwimmer
Before he found his love for dinosaurs as Friends' Ross Geller, Schwimmer built up his filmography in the early '90s with small-screen appearances in episodes of The Wonder Years, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue and Blossom.
