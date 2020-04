1 / 6

Relationship and dating lessons we learnt from FRIENDS

"I'll be there for you" say some friends and mean it. Well, our beloved friends Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Ross and Phoebe definitely did. An iconic and legendary show in it's own rights, FRIENDS will always be cherished and have a special place in all our hearts. While the show witnessed a lot of ups and downs, love stories, marriages, children and more, the bond shared between the friends garners the most amount of love! One of the other major highlights of the show was Chandler and Monica's relationship which is till day everyone's ultimate favourite. 'MonDler' never failed in giving us some major couple goals and truly proved in their own ways that "Love is Friendship". From being BFFs to realising that they have this spark of chemistry in between the sheets, their love story is truly one of a kind and definitely an inspiration to never give up on love. How can we ever forget that moment when Chandler goes to Monica after their fight over the 'spoiled weekend' and asks if it is all over. Well, Monica truly won our hearts and minds over the fact when she mentioned that "You do not give up on a relationship because of one silly fight" So true, Monica! Apart from these wise words of dating, we also had tips from the characters on how to make sure you don't upset your girlfriend who loves to cuddle! If you are not a cuddly sleeper, just hug and roll? But oh, be careful of the fact that your girlfriends don't talk or things can go haywire like it happens with Ross, Rachel & Chandler, Janice. The show is filled with many more such advices. From career handling tips, to sustaining a friendship and getting out of a toxic relationship, there are so many hidden messages out there. Speaking of that, we have for you today a few out of the many really valuable dating lessons we have learned from FRIENDS which will surely be of great help! Check it out.

Photo Credit : Getty Images