FRIENDS: 6 times Courteney Cox aka Monica and Matthew Perry aka Chandler proved that love is friendship

1 / 7

6 Monica and Chandler approved reasons why a BFF can be your best partner

Over twenty-five years ago, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! The sitcom's plot also reflected on the complications of love lives of the characters. From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the show were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bind and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. However, even before the couple got together, their chemistry was extremely popular and the fans rooted for them! They got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'. The show's cast will soon be reuniting for an unscripted episode and we cannot wait for it! Meanwhile, here are reasons why Monica and Chandler proved time and again that a BFF is the best partner to have or if we put it in the Bollywood way as Rahul said in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, "Love is friendship."

Photo Credit : Youtube