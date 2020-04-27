/
FRIENDS: 6 times Courteney Cox aka Monica and Matthew Perry aka Chandler proved that love is friendship
Monica Geller and Chandler Bing were the most adorable couple from the iconic sitcom FRIENDS! They are till date loved by their fans as they ship them as 'Mondler'. BFFs turned life partners often showed that a best friend can make the best partner for all reasons.
Ekta Varma
6 Monica and Chandler approved reasons why a BFF can be your best partner
Over twenty-five years ago, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! The sitcom's plot also reflected on the complications of love lives of the characters. From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the show were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bind and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. However, even before the couple got together, their chemistry was extremely popular and the fans rooted for them! They got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'. The show's cast will soon be reuniting for an unscripted episode and we cannot wait for it! Meanwhile, here are reasons why Monica and Chandler proved time and again that a BFF is the best partner to have or if we put it in the Bollywood way as Rahul said in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, "Love is friendship."
You can be yourself
When your best friend is your partner, you can be completely raw, candid and true to yourself without any fear of judgements. You can under-dress, eat junk food in your cosiest outfit lying on the sofa with absolutely no apprehensions.
No hassle of getting to know each other right from the start
Your BFF knows you in an out! They know your biggest preferences, choices, mood swings, strengths, weaknesses to the most little things like your favourite topping on a pizza.
Fights that last lesser than a blink of an eye
Or maybe a little bit more? You fight, makeup, fight and again makeup. You both know ways to mend each other and stick together for the longest.
Your families know each other
There are most chances that you have hung out with your friends and families a lot of times! Meeting parents is massively stressful, but if this BFF has hung around you enough, they're already familiar with your mom and dad. And unless your parents ever pulled you aside with things like, "I don't like them!" like Monica's parents believed about Chandler initially, they already get the parental seal of approval.
They know your past, present and future expectations beforehand
Chandler knew what Monica was looking for in a relationship. He was aware of her past experiences and vice-versa. That made it easier for them to be one and be there for each other.
They know the perfect ways and tricks to cheer you up
Just like Chandler does when he convinces Monica that she gives the World's Best Bad Massages so that she does not feel bad.
