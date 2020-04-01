FRIENDS: 9 Reasons why Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow and Joey aka Matt Le Blanc made the perfect match

1 / 10

Reasons why Phoebe and Joey should have ended up together

FRIENDS is the most iconic and memorable sitcom which revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. It has been one of the most popular and loved shows ever since and is still as popular as it was. From Rachel and Ross's relationship, to Phoebe's quirky antics, Joey's love for food, Monica's OCD and Chandler Bing's awkwardness among girls, the show is filled with innumerable memorable moments. Speaking of that. Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay's friendship was one of a kind and there is no denying that. The duo had their back no matter what and were the apt example of best friends. However. many fans also hoped that the couple ended together but to much of their disappointment, Phoebe ended up marrying Mike Hannigan and Joey ended up as a 'lone wolf'. In fact. Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc had also suggested the makers for them to be secretly hooking up, to which they denied. On that note, today we have for you reasons why we feel the couple made a perfect match!

Photo Credit : Youtube