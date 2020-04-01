/
/
/
FRIENDS: 9 Reasons why Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow and Joey aka Matt Le Blanc made the perfect match
FRIENDS: 9 Reasons why Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow and Joey aka Matt Le Blanc made the perfect match
Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Chandler are not only fictional characters but an emotion for many! They truly defined friendship goals. On that note. we have listed some of the major reasons we wished Phoebe and Joey ended up together!
Written By
Ekta Varma
2462 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 1, 2020 06:28 pm
1 / 10
Reasons why Phoebe and Joey should have ended up together
FRIENDS is the most iconic and memorable sitcom which revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. It has been one of the most popular and loved shows ever since and is still as popular as it was. From Rachel and Ross's relationship, to Phoebe's quirky antics, Joey's love for food, Monica's OCD and Chandler Bing's awkwardness among girls, the show is filled with innumerable memorable moments. Speaking of that. Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay's friendship was one of a kind and there is no denying that. The duo had their back no matter what and were the apt example of best friends. However. many fans also hoped that the couple ended together but to much of their disappointment, Phoebe ended up marrying Mike Hannigan and Joey ended up as a 'lone wolf'. In fact. Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc had also suggested the makers for them to be secretly hooking up, to which they denied. On that note, today we have for you reasons why we feel the couple made a perfect match!
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 10
The most underrated friends
Although the friends were all equally tied, everyone on the show, and most of the viewers, thought of Joey and Phoebe as the stupid ones, making bad decisions, and being clueless. But they had their own sense of quirk and antics which stood out from others. They did not need validation from others as they were each other's best cheerleaders!
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 10
The epitome of quirkiness
Whether it is Phoebe singing smelly cat or Joey trying on Rachel's maternity pants to finish the turkey, the show had numerous moments of the duo's amazing quirky nature which melt the hearts of many!
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 10
The pillar of support
Phoebe teaching Joey french, pretending to be Regina Phalange to get Joey an audition or appreciating him whenever he was low. She always had his back. Meanwhile. Joey offering to marry Phoebe because he thought she was pregnant? This will always be remembered.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 10
The healthy flirting
Joey and Phoebe have constantly had chemistry and there is no denying that. But apart from the flirting, they also kissed more than once. How can we ever forget the fact that Joey kissed Phoebe to fulfil her wish of having the PERFECT KISS before turning 30? If that is not goals, what else is?
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 10
They understood each other like no one else
Phoebe and Joey always related with their most stupid and fun talks. Be it Phoebe backing Joey on the fact that one can have a fake number and name, or Joey standing up for Phoebe on many occasions. Straightforward and cute is the apt combination to describe their camaraderie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 10
Partners in crime
This list can definitely go on and on. It is truly endless. Recalling one such instance, taking you back to the time when trying to convince Ross and Rachel to get back with each other, they set each of them up on a horrible date. While planning, they each do their evil plan laughs, egging each other on. The best moment indeed!
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 10
Monthly dinner plans
Remember the very secret monthly dinner dates to discuss the rest of the friends as they say it? That takes us to the next point.
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 10
The iconic quote that remains etched in our hearts forever
"Boyfriends and girlfriends are gonna come and go, but this is for life". Say no more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
10 / 10
Why not?
Monica and Chandler got together. So did Rachel and Ross. That leaves Joey and Phoebe!
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment