FRIENDS: Here are some catchy phrases from the iconic sitcom to use with your closest pals
Friendship Day is just around the corner. One of the most popular shows that have defined friendship for a lot of us has to be FRIENDS! On that note, here are some of the most touching quotes from the show that you can dedicate to your BFF that will melt their hearts!
Ekta Varma
Updated: July 29, 2020 04:24 pm
Check out quotes from the sitcom that you can use with your BFF
Friendship Day is just around the corner. Just like the popular sitcom FRIENDS that is loved by millions of people across the world, everyone has a friend or group of friends that matter the most to us and our closest-knit buddies for life. From sharing the most hilarious memories with them to be each other's strongest pillars of support, you go through a lot of ups and downs with your BFF. However, no storm or no issue is as big as to harm your friendship when the bond is super strong that can not be broken that easily. Similarly, more than two decades back, when Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Monica and Chandler entered the lives of everyone, they defined friendship for a lot of fans out there! Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. The characters not only set major friendship goals but also reflected the hurdles, complications and the thrill of having such a strong support system around you. The friends said, "I'll be there for you" and stood by it. Be it Phoebe's pregnancy, Joey's struggles in his career, Chandler dealing with commitment issues or any other problems, they all fought it like one unit! Isn't that exactly what friendship is about? Accepting each other with all their flaws, strong points and just letting them be the person they are. Are you and your BFF as close as Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe? If so, you'll both enjoy these quotes from the Friends themselves! As we will be celebrating Friendship's Day this Sunday, here's a look back at the most amazing quotes from the show that you can use with your BFF!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There isn't always a reason for everything
“A promise between friends means never having to give a reason." Phoebe Buffay is one of the characters that made us want to have a BFF like hers and she proved she'll always be there for her friends. One such incident was during the episode was when Estelle dies and she is thereby Joey's side showing how BFFs are always there by your side. Even in the hardest of times!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Keeping them motivated
“You can’t just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?” Nobody wants to see one of their close friends give up on something that would make that person happy. When Ross is in a battle with himself during the last episodes whether to confront Rachel about his feelings or not, Joey uses this line related to his passion to uplift him! As we all know, Ross and dinosaurs are a match made in heaven indeed!
Photo Credit : Youtube
Just be there for each other
"I’m not great at the advice... Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” It is not necessary that your friends might always give you the best advice, but one thing that they can promise you is just to be there to listen to you! Just like Chandler does. He might not be great at advice, but he's great at 'being there for you.'
Photo Credit : Youtube
Everything will be okay eventually
We cannot be all figured out and sorted out all the time! Your BFF will always know and understand that. When you feel like your life is falling apart, your best friend will make sure to believe you that things will eventually fall in place. Just like Monica does in the episode where Rachel talks about how she has no plan for her life and perhaps regrets leaving her fiancé at the altar, and Monica says, "So what, you're not the only one. I mean, half the time we don't know where we're going. You've just gotta figure at some point it's all gonna come together.” to cheer her up.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Best friends over boyfriends and girlfriends
Talk about the most iconic dialogue that this is incomplete without? Here you go. “Boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go, but this is for life.” That is the one sole role of friendship that can never be broken! When you're dating someone, you have plans with your friend, ditching them for your date is never okay.
Photo Credit : Youtube
You can trust your BFF to be the reality check
In the first season, Monica just stated facts of the adult world with one line. "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it!" Although we turn to our friends for being our source of motivation, sometimes, the reality check is needed. Monica says this to Rachel in the first episode itself as she encourages her to live a more independent lifestyle. It's a bit harsh, perhaps, but it’s exactly what Rachel needed to hear at that moment.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Imperfection is perfection
“You’re so wonderfully weird.” Although Mike says this to Phoebe, this is also something we'd also like to say to our BFFs. They might be weird in their unique ways, but we love them regardless.
Photo Credit : Youtube