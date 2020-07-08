/
FRIENDS: A look at Chandler aka Matthew Perry's ADORABLE quotes for Monica that left the fans emotional
Chandler and Monica aka 'Mondler' are undeniably the most loved couple from the popular sitcom FRIENDS! Here are times Chandler left fans reaching out for tissues with his emotional yet touching quotes for his on-screen ladylove Monica.
Matthew Perry's most ADORABLE quotes for Monica Geller that left every Mondler fan emotional
From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bing and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. BFFs turned couple were always amongst the most loved duos on the show. From Monica making Chandler realise what a real relationship feels like, Chandler handling her OCD with love to them being each other's all-time pillar of strength, their chemistry was extremely popular and the fans rooted for them! Despite Chandler panicking about the fact that they will soon be 'The Bings' and Joey being late at the marriage, they got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'. Now every 'Mondler' fan out there has to accept that there were a lot of moments where Chandler made us reaching for our tissues with his most endearing and touching quotes for his ladylove Monica Geller! Here are Matthew Perry's most adorable quotes for Monica Geller that left every Mondler fan emotional.
When he spoke about how incredible Monica is
"My wife's an incredible woman. She's loving and devoted and caring. I love my wife more than anything in this world."
The most beautiful person
"You are one of my favourite people and the most beautiful woman I've ever known in real life."
Monica made him the best
"If I'm the best, it's only because you've made me the best."
Never letting go of her
"So you can balloon up or you can shrink down and I will still love you."
When he confessed his love for the first time
"Because I'm in love with Monica. I love her. That's right. I love her. I love her. I love you, Monica." Don't tell us you didn't cry happy tears here!
Cheesy but oh so adorable!
"I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it, then I realized the only thing that matters is that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be. And if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way." What he says is pretty standard and cheesy for a TV proposal, but just try watching it without welling up.
The most touching vows ever
We were all crying tears of joy when Chandler and Monica read their wedding vows. Rewinding to Chandler, "I thought this was going to be the most difficult thing I was ever going to have to do, but when I saw you walking down that aisle I realized how simple it is. I love you. Any surprise that comes along the way is OK because I will always love you."
