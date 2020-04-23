/
/
/
FRIENDS: The love for pizza to relationship issues, 8 things fans relate to from the iconic show
FRIENDS: The love for pizza to relationship issues, 8 things fans relate to from the iconic show
FRIENDS first aired over 25 years ago and has continued to remain one of the most iconic and relevant shows till date. Today, we have listed some of the reasons why the show is super relatable and loved by everyone.
Written By
Ekta Varma
3113 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 23, 2020 08:30 pm
1 / 9
The most relatable things from the sitcom FRIENDS
In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! The characters not only set major friendship goals but also reflected the hurdles, complications and the thrill of having such a strong support system around you. The friends said, "I'll be there for you" and stood by it. Be it Phoebe's pregnancy, Joey's struggles in his career, Chandler dealing with commitment issues or any other problems, they all fought it like one unit! Isn't that exactly what friendship is about? Accepting each other with all their flaws, strong points and just letting them be the person they are. Even after almost 25 years of going off-air, the show remains as iconic and relevant as it was and the millennials cannot get enough of it. The Gen Y is as crazy about the show and often swears by it. Ever wondered why? Today we have listed some reasons why the show is super relatable and iconic amongst everyone!
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 9
No amount of pizza is too much pizza
The characters of the show loved Pizza as much as the Gen Y did and the common love for Pizza bonds everyone.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 9
The 'real' portrayal of friendship
Friendship is never about sugar, sweets and all things nice, but it is full of issues, complications and problems that test your unity. FRIENDS portrayed just that! It is about giving each other the space that they need. The six of them were surely tight as a drum, but their friendships were important too. Pulling pranks, making fun, yet always looking out for each other, isn’t that what friends are for?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 9
The different types of FRIENDS in a group
Not all fingers of a hand are the same and neither are all members of a squad! Just like any other group, even the squad of FRIENDS had all kinds of characters. Every group has a foodie (Joey), a drama queen (Rachel), a mom who takes care of everyone (Monica), a geek (Ross), a Dumbo (Joey again) and a comedian (Chandler), right?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 9
The candid self
The FRIENDS in the group have all seen each other's candid, ugly, pretty, fancy, sad and even the most amazing moments and still love each other unconditionally with no judgements. You know if the one place you can be yourself, it is with your FRIENDS!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 9
Friends like family
Friends are the family that we chose for ourselves. Every friend's parents become our own, their house becomes the all-time hangout spot and sometimes the gang becomes a regular at even the family functions.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 9
Complications of relationships
All of us face a massive turmoil of emotions in relationships and friendships. During that phase, all we need is a strong foundation of FRIENDS and a gang that sticks by you. Be it Monica getting over Richard, Chandler's sad phase when Monica and Rachel are his support system, Ross dealing with Emily or Joey developing feelings for Janine, Rachel and getting over it, the six of them were by each other through thick and thin.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 9
Coffee is a life necessity
Be it heartbreak, a lousy day, a happy day or a tiring work day, all you need to boost up is a cup of coffee. It is your mood lifter and your friends know that!
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 9
Hugs are the ultimate solution to everything
Whether it is a goodbye or a celebratory occasion, hug it out! With your colleagues, your housemates, your BFFs: grab each other's shoulders and have a good old hug. Friends do it and so do we.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment