FRIENDS: The love for pizza to relationship issues, 8 things fans relate to from the iconic show

The most relatable things from the sitcom FRIENDS

In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! The characters not only set major friendship goals but also reflected the hurdles, complications and the thrill of having such a strong support system around you. The friends said, "I'll be there for you" and stood by it. Be it Phoebe's pregnancy, Joey's struggles in his career, Chandler dealing with commitment issues or any other problems, they all fought it like one unit! Isn't that exactly what friendship is about? Accepting each other with all their flaws, strong points and just letting them be the person they are. Even after almost 25 years of going off-air, the show remains as iconic and relevant as it was and the millennials cannot get enough of it. The Gen Y is as crazy about the show and often swears by it. Ever wondered why? Today we have listed some reasons why the show is super relatable and iconic amongst everyone!

Photo Credit : Getty