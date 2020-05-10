/
FRIENDS: Monica and Chandler's adorable moments before becoming a couple prove they were meant for each other
Monica Geller aka Courteney Cox and Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry will always remain the most loved and adored couples from the popular sitcom FRIENDS! The BFFs shared great chemistry and fans rooted for them.
Ekta Varma
May 10, 2020
Times Monica and Chandler proved they were meant for each other
From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bing and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. BFFs turned couple were always amongst the most loved duos on the show. From Monica making Chandler realise what a real relationship feels like, Chandler handling her OCD with love to them being each other's all-time pillar of strength, their chemistry was extremely popular and the fans rooted for them! Despite Chandler panicking about the fact that they will soon be 'The Bings' and Joey being late at the marriage, they got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'. The show's cast will soon be reuniting for an unscripted episode and we cannot wait for it! Speaking of that, here are Mondler's most adorable moments before becoming a couple that proved they were meant for each other!
The One where Ben is born
In the first season, when Monica is sad over the fact that she wants babies, it's endearing how Chandler future proposes her and makes a pact that if both of them are not married until 40, they'll marry each other.
The flashback
During one of the flashback episodes, when Monica realises that Phoebe has left and she feels heartbroken about it, everyone's hearts swooned when Chandler gave her the best friend hug everyone craves for and said, "Listen, you are one of my favourite people and the most beautiful woman I've known my entire life."
When Monica taught Chandler all about women's erogenous zones
Well, when Monica taught Chandler the importance of seven erogenous zones!
They can always joke around each other
How can we ever get over the funniest moments when Chandler and Monica could not stop pulling each other's legs and left the audiences in splits.
The flirtatious behaviour
Just around the beginning of the fourth season, Chandler's flirtatious behaviour with Monica was unmissable! While him trying to woo Monica to be his girlfriend and her not taking it seriously, there was a bundle of chemistry visible!
Chandler's fitness coach
Monica might be a strict fitness coach but she sure worked hard on Chandler's fitness!
