FRIENDS: Monica and Chandler's adorable moments before becoming a couple prove they were meant for each other

Times Monica and Chandler proved they were meant for each other

From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bing and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. BFFs turned couple were always amongst the most loved duos on the show. From Monica making Chandler realise what a real relationship feels like, Chandler handling her OCD with love to them being each other's all-time pillar of strength, their chemistry was extremely popular and the fans rooted for them! Despite Chandler panicking about the fact that they will soon be 'The Bings' and Joey being late at the marriage, they got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'. The show's cast will soon be reuniting for an unscripted episode and we cannot wait for it! Speaking of that, here are Mondler's most adorable moments before becoming a couple that proved they were meant for each other!

Photo Credit : Youtube