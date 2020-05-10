Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Friends
/
FRIENDS: Monica and Chandler's adorable moments before becoming a couple prove they were meant for each other

FRIENDS: Monica and Chandler's adorable moments before becoming a couple prove they were meant for each other

Monica Geller aka Courteney Cox and Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry will always remain the most loved and adored couples from the popular sitcom FRIENDS! The BFFs shared great chemistry and fans rooted for them.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 01:30 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Times Monica and Chandler proved they were meant for each other

    Times Monica and Chandler proved they were meant for each other

    From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bing and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. BFFs turned couple were always amongst the most loved duos on the show. From Monica making Chandler realise what a real relationship feels like, Chandler handling her OCD with love to them being each other's all-time pillar of strength, their chemistry was extremely popular and the fans rooted for them! Despite Chandler panicking about the fact that they will soon be 'The Bings' and Joey being late at the marriage, they got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'. The show's cast will soon be reuniting for an unscripted episode and we cannot wait for it! Speaking of that, here are Mondler's most adorable moments before becoming a couple that proved they were meant for each other!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 7
    The One where Ben is born

    The One where Ben is born

    In the first season, when Monica is sad over the fact that she wants babies, it's endearing how Chandler future proposes her and makes a pact that if both of them are not married until 40, they'll marry each other.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    The flashback

    The flashback

    During one of the flashback episodes, when Monica realises that Phoebe has left and she feels heartbroken about it, everyone's hearts swooned when Chandler gave her the best friend hug everyone craves for and said, "Listen, you are one of my favourite people and the most beautiful woman I've known my entire life."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    When Monica taught Chandler all about women's erogenous zones

    When Monica taught Chandler all about women's erogenous zones

    Well, when Monica taught Chandler the importance of seven erogenous zones!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    They can always joke around each other

    They can always joke around each other

    How can we ever get over the funniest moments when Chandler and Monica could not stop pulling each other's legs and left the audiences in splits.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    The flirtatious behaviour

    The flirtatious behaviour

    Just around the beginning of the fourth season, Chandler's flirtatious behaviour with Monica was unmissable! While him trying to woo Monica to be his girlfriend and her not taking it seriously, there was a bundle of chemistry visible!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Chandler's fitness coach

    Chandler's fitness coach

    Monica might be a strict fitness coach but she sure worked hard on Chandler's fitness!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana to Ibrahim Ali Khan: Here are the meanings of the names of Bollywood\'s star kids
Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana to Ibrahim Ali Khan: Here are the meanings of the names of Bollywood's star kids
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s vacay snap to Rashmika Mandanna\'s saree look, here\'s a recap of the week
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacay snap to Rashmika Mandanna's saree look, here's a recap of the week
Mother\'s Day 2020: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Check out the special quotes by Bollywood stars for their moms
Mother's Day 2020: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Check out the special quotes by Bollywood stars for their moms
Mother\'s Day 2020: Grimes, Kalki Koechlin to Ashley Graham; Celebs who are celebrating it for the first time
Mother's Day 2020: Grimes, Kalki Koechlin to Ashley Graham; Celebs who are celebrating it for the first time
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput\'s daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness; See PHOTOS
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness; See PHOTOS
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari\'s gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement