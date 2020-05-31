/
FRIENDS: Monica & Chandler, Rachel & Ross, Phoebe & Mike; Which is your favourite couple? COMMENT NOW
While Monica and Chandler's love story was the typical romantic fairytale, Rachel and Ross made it till the end despite all odds! Comment below and tell us if you ship Mondler or Roschel?
May 31, 2020
