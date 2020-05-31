Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Friends
/
FRIENDS: Monica & Chandler, Rachel & Ross, Phoebe & Mike; Which is your favourite couple? COMMENT NOW

FRIENDS: Monica & Chandler, Rachel & Ross, Phoebe & Mike; Which is your favourite couple? COMMENT NOW

While Monica and Chandler's love story was the typical romantic fairytale, Rachel and Ross made it till the end despite all odds! Comment below and tell us if you ship Mondler or Roschel?
7095 reads Mumbai Updated: May 31, 2020 12:00 pm
  • 1 / 4
    Which is your favourite couple from the popular sitcom? VOTE

    Which is your favourite couple from the popular sitcom? VOTE

    In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bing and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. Talking about relationship issues on the show would be incomplete without mentioning Ross and Rachel. Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd's chemistry on the show was also widely praised and garnered lots of love. While many fans cannot get over Chandler and Monica's cuteness, some have fallen head over heels in love with Roschel and a lot of them also love Phoebe and Mike! On that note, tell us in the comments section which couple from the show is your favourite!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 4
    Monica Geller and Chandler Bing

    Monica Geller and Chandler Bing

    The couple, who started as BFFs, went on to become much more when they explored it under the sheets in London amid someone else's wedding. BFFs turned couple were always amongst the most loved duos on the show. Despite Chandler panicking about the fact that they will soon be 'The Bings' and Joey being late at the marriage, they got married in the most dreamy way possible and probably lived happily ever after in their new house with their twins and Joey in his 'Joey room'.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 4
    Ross Geller and Rachel Green

    Ross Geller and Rachel Green

    From Ross being smitten with Rachel since ninth grade to, kissing her for the first time, being on a 'break' to ending up together, their relationship was extremely relatable! Our hearts sank when Ross could not take her to the prom night but we all beamed with happiness when they got together and Phoebe said, "See, he's her lobster."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 4
    Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan

    Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan

    Phoebe and Mike meet on a blind date set up where Joey forgets to bring a date for Phoebe and a stranger named Mike Hannigan comes to the rescue! On finding out, Phoebe leaves the place upset only to be followed by Mike a day later at Central Perk! Rest is history. Phoebe finally finds her 'one true love' and long term relationship and the couple marries in the most fairytale-like wedding ever!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Comments

Anonymous

MONDLER

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement