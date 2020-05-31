FRIENDS: Monica & Chandler, Rachel & Ross, Phoebe & Mike; Which is your favourite couple? COMMENT NOW

1 / 4

Which is your favourite couple from the popular sitcom? VOTE

In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. One of the most loved couples on the show was Chandler Bing and Monica Geller played by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. Talking about relationship issues on the show would be incomplete without mentioning Ross and Rachel. Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd's chemistry on the show was also widely praised and garnered lots of love. While many fans cannot get over Chandler and Monica's cuteness, some have fallen head over heels in love with Roschel and a lot of them also love Phoebe and Mike! On that note, tell us in the comments section which couple from the show is your favourite!

Photo Credit : Youtube