/
/
/
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel's most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel's most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
Ross and Rachel might have had a rollercoaster relationship but they also revived a lot of people's faith in true love. Read on for their best moments on the show that make every fan emotional and smile wide with joy!
Written By
Ekta Varma
8326 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 19, 2020 07:09 pm
1 / 11
Ross and Rachel's most memorable moments
FRIENDS is the most iconic and memorable sitcom and there is no denying that. The show aired on television in a series of ten seasons back from 1994-2004. The show revolves around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. It has been one of the most popular and loved shows ever since and is still as popular as it was. While the show witnessed a lot of ups and downs, love stories, marriages, children and more, the bond shared between the friends garners the most amount of love! From Rachel and Ross's relationship to Phoebe's quirky antics, Joey's love for food and Monica's cooking skills, the show is filled with innumerable memorable moments. From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. Talking about relationship issues on the show would be incomplete without mentioning Ross and Rachel. From Ross being smitten with Rachel since ninth grade to, kissing her for the first time, being on a 'break' to ending up together, their relationship was extremely relatable! Our hearts sank when Ross could not take her to the prom night but we all beamed with happiness when they got together and Phoebe said, "See, he's her lobster." Here are Roschel's best moments that make every fan emotional to date.
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 11
The first kiss
When Rachel confesses her feelings and gets into an argument with Ross. However, Ross comes back and they kiss, it is the most adorable thing ever!
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 11
When they find their lobster
The One Where everyone watches the throwback prom video. After they all see what happened, Ross is standing by the door looking rejected and embarrassed, and Rachel gets up, walks over to the door and kisses him, forgiving him for what happened between them, finally beginning their relationship!
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 11
The best second date
'Perfect first dates' are too mainstream, aren't they? Their second date gets interrupted again when Ross has to deal with an emergency at the museum. To salvage the date, he sets up a romantic setting in the planetarium’s theatre with stars on the ceiling and they end up sleeping together for the first time. It’s one of the most romantic moments for these two!
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 11
When Ross Drinks the Fat
In season three, episode two, Ross gets frustrated with the group because nobody is ready for a big function he has at the museum. Ross’s patience wears off and he ends up raising his voice at Rachel which makes things worse when she decides she’s not going at all. To prove how sorry he is, he is willing to drink a glass of fat for her! Thankfully, Rachel stops him at the last second and forgives him.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 11
Ross missing his most memorable chance to be on TV to help out Rachel
Rachel and Ross share a moment in the episode “The One With a Chick. And a Duck” when Ross is allowed to appear on TV but ends up blowing it off when an injured Rachel, who has no clue about Ross’s TV gig, asks for his help getting ready.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 11
The One Where Emma is born
During the season finale of season eight, after 17 hours of waiting, Rachel finally goes into labour. Ross and Rachel are the only two in the delivery room, and even though they are not together, Ross does a good job of coaching Rachel through it. Later, when the doctor comes in and calls the baby “Green,” Rachel announces that her name will be “Gellar-Green.” We're not crying, you are.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 11
When they said ‘I Love You’ for the First Time
In season two, episode 20, Ross and Rachel have only been dating for six weeks when Rachel freaks out that Ross is moving too quickly when he tells her that he thinks about their future together, like how many kids they’ll have and what their names will be. Whilst arguing, Ross tells her that she better get used to it because he knows they’ll end up together and they both end up saying “I love you” to each other for the first time in the middle of their heated argument!
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 11
Rachel Finds Out Ross has Feelings
Ross spends the entire first season pinning after Rachel and the only person who doesn’t realize it is Rachel herself. In the season finale, the friends are celebrating Rachel’s birthday with a barbecue at Monica’s apartment. When Ross comes back from China, she’s waiting for him with flowers, ready to tell him she wants to date, but he now has a new girlfriend named Julie. We all sobbed our hearts out.
Photo Credit : Youtube
10 / 11
Ross Finds Out Rachel is “Under Him”
On her date, a drunken Rachel leaves a voicemail for Ross confessing her feelings for him. When she wakes up the next morning and sees Ross come over to the apartment to check his messages, she remembers what she’s done and hilariously tries to stop him from falling into his voicemail by jumping on his back, but her efforts are useless. He hears the message and learns that the woman he’s been pining for since grade nine finally has feelings for him too!
Photo Credit : Youtube
11 / 11
The One Where Rachel gets off the plane
In the season finale of Friends, a lot of fans who’d watched the series from the beginning knew it was inevitable these two would end up together, it was just a matter of how and when. They were meant for each other! After a lot of turbulences, we see Rachel in the doorway of Ross’s apartment and she announces, “I got off the plane.” They share a kiss and finally, the series has come full circle, as one of the biggest loose ends of the whole show is finally tied up.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment