FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel's most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming

Ross and Rachel's most memorable moments

FRIENDS is the most iconic and memorable sitcom and there is no denying that. The show aired on television in a series of ten seasons back from 1994-2004. The show revolves around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. It has been one of the most popular and loved shows ever since and is still as popular as it was. While the show witnessed a lot of ups and downs, love stories, marriages, children and more, the bond shared between the friends garners the most amount of love! From Rachel and Ross's relationship to Phoebe's quirky antics, Joey's love for food and Monica's cooking skills, the show is filled with innumerable memorable moments. From relationships, breakups to 'being on a break', the relationship complications are shown in the sitcom FRIENDS were beyond relatable. Talking about relationship issues on the show would be incomplete without mentioning Ross and Rachel. From Ross being smitten with Rachel since ninth grade to, kissing her for the first time, being on a 'break' to ending up together, their relationship was extremely relatable! Our hearts sank when Ross could not take her to the prom night but we all beamed with happiness when they got together and Phoebe said, "See, he's her lobster." Here are Roschel's best moments that make every fan emotional to date.

Photo Credit : Youtube