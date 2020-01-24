/
Friends: From Ross & Rachel's Emma to Phoebe's triplets, here's what the kids from the show look like now
From Phoebe's triplets to Ross' Ben and Emma, Monica and Chandler's Jack and Erica Bing, the child characters entertained us all equally in Friends. Here's a look at some of the kids from Friends and how they look like now.
Here's what the kids from Friends look like now
F.R.I.E.N.D.S will forever remain in our heart for multiple reasons. Everything about the show is unforgettable. Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc's remarkable performances in the sitcom is still lauded by the audience. Chandler's sarcastic humour, Joey Tribbiani's 'How You Doin?', Monica Geller's OCD personality, Ross Geller's geeky persona, Phoebe Buffay's performing Smelly Cat and Rachel Green's fashionable looks, every character of the show is immensely loved by the masses. Not just Phoebe, Joey, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Ross, the children from the show also entertained us. From Phoebe's triplets to Ross' Ben and Emma, Monica and Chandler's Jack and Erica Bing, the child characters entertained us all equally. The kids of Friends have grown into wonderful teens and adults now. Have you ever wondered how the kids look like now? In case you have, then prepare yourselves as we bring to you a look at some of the kids from Friends and how they look like now.
Ben Geller
Ross' only son Ben Geller was one of the cute kids of the show. As we all know, the character of Ben was essayed by Cole Sprouse who is now popular for his show Riverdale. The actor has grown up to be extremely handsome.
Emma Geller - Green
Ross and Rachel's baby girl Emma was one of the cutest kids on the show. Emma was portrayed by twin girls named Noelle and Cali Sheldon. The girls are active on social media and keep sharing pictures from the show to make us nostalgic.
Frank, Chandler and Leslie
Phoebe's triplets who made an appearance on "The One With Joey's Porsche" are actually played by quadruplets - Alexis, Cole, Justin and Paul Cimoch. Here's how the Cimoch siblings look now!
Baby Leslie
The triplets returned again as toddlers in the final season "The One Where Ross Is Fine". It was played by Dante Pastula, Sierra Marcoux and Allisyn Ashley. While we have no idea how Dante and Sierra look now, here's how beautiful Allisyn Ashley Arm grew up to be.
