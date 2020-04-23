FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's 15 summer looks from the show which were way ahead of its time

1 / 16

Outfit ideas for summer to steal from Rachel Green

The entire cast of 'Friends' recently declared the 'All In Challenge' to raise money for Coronavirus relief on social media. Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel Green in the show announced on her Instagram with a throwback picture of the entire cast that she and her "Friends" co-stars will be taking part in the All-In Challenge, in which celebrities auction off memorabilia or experiences to raise money for America's Food Fund, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston wrote. "We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," shared the actress. When we recall memories from the show we can think of Chandler's sarcastic jokes, Rachel’s innocence, Joey’s special pizza to Phoebe singing, Monica‘s motherly love. In this difficult time when the entire world is suffering, yet again the "FRIENDS" stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all participating and auctioning off a chance for six lucky fans to join their upcoming HBO Max reunion special, Aniston shared. The show was undoubtedly way ahead of its time with the concept of the show, their dialogues or how they highlighted major social taboos through interesting events. One of the most loved characters in the show was Rachel Green who ran away from her own wedding to become independent. Jennifer Aniston's character is shown as a person struggling to find her right career path, and then emerges as a high-end fashion executive for a top fashion line. Jennifer's character also embraces motherhood in the show and each chapter of her life on the show is just a lesson for women today. Another noteworthy thing from the show and her character are her amazing outfits which always make a comeback every now and then. Today, have a look at these stunning summer outfits which were worn by the star and were way ahead of its time.

Photo Credit : pinterest