FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's 15 summer looks from the show which were way ahead of its time
Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green in the series FRIENDS sported several outfits that are making a comeback now. Today have a look at these inspirational summer outfits of the actress throughout all the seasons.
Outfit ideas for summer to steal from Rachel Green
The entire cast of 'Friends' recently declared the 'All In Challenge' to raise money for Coronavirus relief on social media. Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel Green in the show announced on her Instagram with a throwback picture of the entire cast that she and her "Friends" co-stars will be taking part in the All-In Challenge, in which celebrities auction off memorabilia or experiences to raise money for America's Food Fund, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston wrote. "We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," shared the actress. When we recall memories from the show we can think of Chandler's sarcastic jokes, Rachel’s innocence, Joey’s special pizza to Phoebe singing, Monica‘s motherly love. In this difficult time when the entire world is suffering, yet again the "FRIENDS" stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all participating and auctioning off a chance for six lucky fans to join their upcoming HBO Max reunion special, Aniston shared. The show was undoubtedly way ahead of its time with the concept of the show, their dialogues or how they highlighted major social taboos through interesting events. One of the most loved characters in the show was Rachel Green who ran away from her own wedding to become independent. Jennifer Aniston's character is shown as a person struggling to find her right career path, and then emerges as a high-end fashion executive for a top fashion line. Jennifer's character also embraces motherhood in the show and each chapter of her life on the show is just a lesson for women today. Another noteworthy thing from the show and her character are her amazing outfits which always make a comeback every now and then. Today, have a look at these stunning summer outfits which were worn by the star and were way ahead of its time.
The classic body hugging green dress
The actress "wowed" us with this outfit and just like Ross had us drooling over her too.
Short denim dungaree
The iconic denim looks of the diva from the show are known to all of us.
The perfect floral slip dress
Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay winning our hearts with their bridesmaid's dresses.
The yellow tube dress
Rachel surely had us crushing on this pretty yellow dress perfect for that date night with your beloved post-shutdown.
The white puffed sleeves top
The top is literally back in all leading fashion stores both online and offline.
Get through that formal meeting
A bodycon grey dress like this one can help you get through those formal meets.
Play with basics and checkered prints
This scene was rewatched several times due to the diva's outfit.
The denim crop top
This hairstyle and this denim top became her signature look.
Halter neck floral tops
Team these tops with pants or skirts for the perfect summer look.
Opt for classic black dresses with floral embroidery
Rachel's black dress with floral motifs is just perfect for that brunch time.
Sheer top with lace
Remember Brad Pitt's episode form the series and the fun banter of his character Bill and Rachel?
Hawaiian feels
Rachel teams a floral sheer top with a tank top and light coloured pants and we loved it.
Classic red slip on dress
Add a choker neckpiece to that bombshell and you are good to go like a star.
Satin Chinese collar dress
Add a classy twist to your summer wear with this look.
Rock it like Barbados
Remember the fun Dino week at Ross' conference?
