X
Home
/
Photos
/
FRIENDS
/
FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's 15 summer looks from the show which were way ahead of its time

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's 15 summer looks from the show which were way ahead of its time

Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green in the series FRIENDS sported several outfits that are making a comeback now. Today have a look at these inspirational summer outfits of the actress throughout all the seasons.
4851 reads Mumbai Updated: April 23, 2020 12:05 pm
  • 1 / 16
    Outfit ideas for summer to steal from Rachel Green

    Outfit ideas for summer to steal from Rachel Green

    The entire cast of 'Friends' recently declared the 'All In Challenge' to raise money for Coronavirus relief on social media. Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel Green in the show announced on her Instagram with a throwback picture of the entire cast that she and her "Friends" co-stars will be taking part in the All-In Challenge, in which celebrities auction off memorabilia or experiences to raise money for America's Food Fund, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston wrote. "We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," shared the actress. When we recall memories from the show we can think of Chandler's sarcastic jokes, Rachel’s innocence, Joey’s special pizza to Phoebe singing, Monica‘s motherly love. In this difficult time when the entire world is suffering, yet again the "FRIENDS" stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all participating and auctioning off a chance for six lucky fans to join their upcoming HBO Max reunion special, Aniston shared. The show was undoubtedly way ahead of its time with the concept of the show, their dialogues or how they highlighted major social taboos through interesting events. One of the most loved characters in the show was Rachel Green who ran away from her own wedding to become independent. Jennifer Aniston's character is shown as a person struggling to find her right career path, and then emerges as a high-end fashion executive for a top fashion line. Jennifer's character also embraces motherhood in the show and each chapter of her life on the show is just a lesson for women today. Another noteworthy thing from the show and her character are her amazing outfits which always make a comeback every now and then. Today, have a look at these stunning summer outfits which were worn by the star and were way ahead of its time.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 2 / 16
    The classic body hugging green dress

    The classic body hugging green dress

    The actress "wowed" us with this outfit and just like Ross had us drooling over her too.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 3 / 16
    Short denim dungaree

    Short denim dungaree

    The iconic denim looks of the diva from the show are known to all of us.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 4 / 16
    The perfect floral slip dress

    The perfect floral slip dress

    Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay winning our hearts with their bridesmaid's dresses.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 5 / 16
    The yellow tube dress

    The yellow tube dress

    Rachel surely had us crushing on this pretty yellow dress perfect for that date night with your beloved post-shutdown.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 6 / 16
    The white puffed sleeves top

    The white puffed sleeves top

    The top is literally back in all leading fashion stores both online and offline.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 7 / 16
    Get through that formal meeting

    Get through that formal meeting

    A bodycon grey dress like this one can help you get through those formal meets.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 8 / 16
    Play with basics and checkered prints

    Play with basics and checkered prints

    This scene was rewatched several times due to the diva's outfit.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 9 / 16
    The denim crop top

    The denim crop top

    This hairstyle and this denim top became her signature look.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 10 / 16
    Halter neck floral tops

    Halter neck floral tops

    Team these tops with pants or skirts for the perfect summer look.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 11 / 16
    Opt for classic black dresses with floral embroidery

    Opt for classic black dresses with floral embroidery

    Rachel's black dress with floral motifs is just perfect for that brunch time.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 12 / 16
    Sheer top with lace

    Sheer top with lace

    Remember Brad Pitt's episode form the series and the fun banter of his character Bill and Rachel?

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 13 / 16
    Hawaiian feels

    Hawaiian feels

    Rachel teams a floral sheer top with a tank top and light coloured pants and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 14 / 16
    Classic red slip on dress

    Classic red slip on dress

    Add a choker neckpiece to that bombshell and you are good to go like a star.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 15 / 16
    Satin Chinese collar dress

    Satin Chinese collar dress

    Add a classy twist to your summer wear with this look.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 16 / 16
    Rock it like Barbados

    Rock it like Barbados

    Remember the fun Dino week at Ross' conference?

    Photo Credit : pinterest

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Money Heist Season 4: From Úrsula Corberó to Alba Flores; Check out these childhood photos of the leading cast
Money Heist Season 4: From Úrsula Corberó to Alba Flores; Check out these childhood photos of the leading cast
Money Heist Season 4: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs who love the Spanish series
Money Heist Season 4: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs who love the Spanish series
Ramayan: Check out then and now photos of the actors of the iconic TV serial
Ramayan: Check out then and now photos of the actors of the iconic TV serial
Money Heist: Shah Rukh as Professor, Priyanka Chopra as Nairobi, here\'s how Indian La Casa de Papel would look
Money Heist: Shah Rukh as Professor, Priyanka Chopra as Nairobi, here's how Indian La Casa de Papel would look
Money Heist Season 4: 10 goofy photos of the cast that show they share an amazing camaraderie off screen
Money Heist Season 4: 10 goofy photos of the cast that show they share an amazing camaraderie off screen
Money Heist Season 4: The Professor,Tokio to Raquel, Find out who these characters are DATING in real life
Money Heist Season 4: The Professor,Tokio to Raquel, Find out who these characters are DATING in real life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement