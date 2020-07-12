/
FRIENDS: From Taj Mahal, food to names; Here's recollecting the INDIAN references in the popular sitcom
From complicated births to 'being on a break', the popular sitcom FRIENDS have many references that are still noteworthy. On that note, take a look at the times there were references made to India in the show.
Updated: July 12, 2020 01:02 pm
1 / 7
The one with all the Indian references in FRIENDS
In 1994, six FRIENDS Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay came and won over the hearts of the audience. Over ten seasons, the gang became a household favourite. From Joey's "How you doin", Rachel's "NO", Monica's "I know!", Ross' "Pivot!", Phoebe's antics and drama to Chandler Bing's "Could this be any more perfect," the dialogues of the show became iconic and were on everyone's lips. The most iconic and memorable sitcom revolved around the lives of the six central characters' love lives, career, friendship and much more. The quote, "Dress like Rachel, cook like Monica, joke like Chandler Bing, eat like Joey, love like Ross and live like Phoebe." became popular and how! The characters not only set major friendship goals but also reflected the hurdles, complications and the thrill of having such a strong support system around you. The friends said, "I'll be there for you" and stood by it. Any reference from your country in a TV show gets us excited every time. And what if the reference is in the most popular sitcom ever! Yes! We’re here with a list of “Indian references in ‘FRIENDS’"
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 7
The one with Rachel’s baby food
This one happens when Rachel’s Mom says “Oh you’re gonna do that ten times a day?”. Rachel freaks out hearing that baby is going to poop for 10 times a day and mentions Indian food. Certainly, Indian food is widely famous around the globe for being too spicy.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 7
The one with Phoebe's fictional long-time boyfriend
Now this one is certainly sarcastic as Vikram is a pure Indian name and most of the Americans must not have heard it including Mike, Phoebe’s husband.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 7
The one with the artefact
It is just a common reference to add something to the dialogue. Ross gets a Lord Ganesha statue and shows it off to Mona.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 7
The one with Taj Mahal
Well, this one happens when Sarah tells Ross that “Yeah. My Dad says if I spend as much time helping him clean apartments, as I do daydreaming about outer space, he’d be able to afford a trip to the Taj Mahal” and Ross replies saying that probably that would need a lot more money.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 7
Ross' Sanskrit knowledge is amazing
"That's 'pathet', the Sanskrit for a cool way to live!" Well, this only shows that Ross has some knowledge about languages as well and since the Pathet word was found in Sanskrit by the writers, so they mentioned it.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 7
Rachel's Indian accent
One of the Indian references is where Rachel is trying to copy the Indian accent as Ross was trying to copy the British accent in his class. I think the writers had some idea about Bombay. so they used it since, Bombay has been the centre of Bollywood and thus, a well-known place.
Photo Credit : Getty Images