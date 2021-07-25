Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc: 6 PHOTOS of the star with the cast of Friends that prove he is a real life Joey

Advertisement
It's time to ditch that salad dish, and order everything that's on the menu, because it's Matt Le Blanc, aka Joey Tribbiani's 54th birthday today.
    The One Where Matt LeBlanc turns 54

    Bring on the pizzas, because it's Matt LeBlanc's birthday today! LeBlanc, who played the "pretty wisdomous" character, Joey Tribbiani in the hit comedy show Friends, has turned a year older and we wonder if he is as grumpy about ageing as he was on the show. LeBlanc's character is still widely celebrated - his one-liners, descriptive dialogues, and also his "smell the fart acting" have their own separate fan bases. The star, now 54, is a household name, and all thanks to the show that never stops being interesting, the love and support from Friends' fans seem to be unending as well. However, it has always been somewhat of a huge question mark, if the cast of Friends are in fact there for each other when life is haywire for real! Fans have always pondered over the fact that if Jennifer Aniston is, in fact, a carbon-copy of Rachel, if Courteney Cox really likes to keep her house Monica-clean (which she does!), if Lisa Kudrow has rat-babies just like Phoebe did, if David Schwimmer is fond of dinosaurs just as much as Ross, if Matthew Perry is as sarcastic as our beloved Chandler Bing, or if Matt LeBlanc hates sharing his food too, just like the curvy-and-he-likes-it Joey Tribbiani. We can wait for these answers, and in the meantime, celebrate Joey's aka Matt's birthday by shuffling through some of his best moments with the cast of Friends which totally proves that he is always there to hold an umbrella for the other five in the rainiest of days.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matt LeBlanc's adorable friendship with the other friends

    From the Reunion episode of Friends, it was quite clear that these six of them are inseparable. But, what really made us roll on the floor laughing is when Matt recalled erasing all of Courteney’s lines from the stage props as a prank, which is such a Joey thing to do!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    When the two Matthews give off major friendship goals

    Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc are indeed best friends because there is no way you can explain their chemistry otherwise. These two have the same name, because Matt is actually short for Matthew, and during a press conference for Man With a Plan, LeBlanc told People that he might not see Perry for five years but then meet him someday, and continue from where they left off, without the bat of an eye!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow’s ‘Phoey’ as the ultimate soulmates

    From the several failed times of trying to teach Joey the basics of guitar or French, to that one time when Phoebe asked Joey to walk her down the aisle, these two have redefined the word ‘friendship’ for us. Even during the reunion, LeBlanc and Kudrow's blooper had all of us laugh our hearts out! You say ‘funny’, we say ‘Phoey’.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matt LeBlanc and his boys Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer can always make each other laugh

    Addressing comparisons of how close the girls of the show are, the boys have also opened up about being there for each other whenever someone is facing an issue, just like when Ross had to stay in with the guys for some days after the terrible split with ex-wife Emily!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matt LeBlanc is everyone’s favourite friend

    No matter what, the six of them know the importance of friendship, and they are definitely pretty close as a group to date. When Matt LeBlanc, being the Joey that he is, did not tag Jennifer Aniston in a Friends poster even after her breathtaking Instagram debut, Jen took it to herself to inform him that he doesn’t need to put her name as a hashtag anymore! Could they be any more adorable?

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

