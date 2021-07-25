-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
FRIENDS
⁄
-
Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc: 6 PHOTOS of the star with the cast of Friends that prove he is a real life Joey
Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc: 6 PHOTOS of the star with the cast of Friends that prove he is a real life Joey
It's time to ditch that salad dish, and order everything that's on the menu, because it's Matt Le Blanc, aka Joey Tribbiani's 54th birthday today.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1970 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 25, 2021 09:20 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6