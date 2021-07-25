Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc: 6 PHOTOS of the star with the cast of Friends that prove he is a real life Joey

1 / 6

The One Where Matt LeBlanc turns 54

Bring on the pizzas, because it's Matt LeBlanc's birthday today! LeBlanc, who played the "pretty wisdomous" character, Joey Tribbiani in the hit comedy show Friends, has turned a year older and we wonder if he is as grumpy about ageing as he was on the show. LeBlanc's character is still widely celebrated - his one-liners, descriptive dialogues, and also his "smell the fart acting" have their own separate fan bases. The star, now 54, is a household name, and all thanks to the show that never stops being interesting, the love and support from Friends' fans seem to be unending as well. However, it has always been somewhat of a huge question mark, if the cast of Friends are in fact there for each other when life is haywire for real! Fans have always pondered over the fact that if Jennifer Aniston is, in fact, a carbon-copy of Rachel, if Courteney Cox really likes to keep her house Monica-clean (which she does!), if Lisa Kudrow has rat-babies just like Phoebe did, if David Schwimmer is fond of dinosaurs just as much as Ross, if Matthew Perry is as sarcastic as our beloved Chandler Bing, or if Matt LeBlanc hates sharing his food too, just like the curvy-and-he-likes-it Joey Tribbiani. We can wait for these answers, and in the meantime, celebrate Joey's aka Matt's birthday by shuffling through some of his best moments with the cast of Friends which totally proves that he is always there to hold an umbrella for the other five in the rainiest of days.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES