Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: 7 times Mike Hannigan proved to be boyfriend goals on FRIENDS

1 / 8

Paul Rudd Birthday Special

Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan were amongst the most loved couples from sitcom FRIENDS. Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd's chemistry on the show was widely praised and garnered lots of love. Speaking about his experience on the show, Paul Rudd said in an interview, "It was certainly massive for me. I had never been a part of anything that had that kind of viewership. Everybody was very nice, but I never could quite get over the fact that I was sitting in Central Perk, and I just really didn't want to get in the way." Phoebe and Mike meet on a blind date setup where Joey forgets to bring a date for Phoebe and a stranger named Mike Hannigan comes to the rescue! On finding out, Phoebe leaves the place upset only to be followed by Mike a day later at Central Perk! Rest, is history. Phoebe finally finds her 'one true love' and long term relationship and the couple finally marries in the most fairy tale like wedding ever! The show might have ended 16 years ago, but Paul Rudd still looks as charming and handsome as he did back then! While he kept up with Phoebe's quirks, Mike proved to be boyfriend goals several times on the show. Read on for more.

Photo Credit : Youtube