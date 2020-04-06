/
Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: 7 times Mike Hannigan proved to be boyfriend goals on FRIENDS
Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan were the most adorable couple on the sitcom FRIENDS. On the occasion of Paul Rudd's birthday today, taking you back to times he proved to be boyfriend goals as Mike Hannigan!
Ekta Varma
April 6, 2020
Paul Rudd Birthday Special
Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan were amongst the most loved couples from sitcom FRIENDS. Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd's chemistry on the show was widely praised and garnered lots of love. Speaking about his experience on the show, Paul Rudd said in an interview, "It was certainly massive for me. I had never been a part of anything that had that kind of viewership. Everybody was very nice, but I never could quite get over the fact that I was sitting in Central Perk, and I just really didn't want to get in the way." Phoebe and Mike meet on a blind date setup where Joey forgets to bring a date for Phoebe and a stranger named Mike Hannigan comes to the rescue! On finding out, Phoebe leaves the place upset only to be followed by Mike a day later at Central Perk! Rest, is history. Phoebe finally finds her 'one true love' and long term relationship and the couple finally marries in the most fairy tale like wedding ever! The show might have ended 16 years ago, but Paul Rudd still looks as charming and handsome as he did back then! While he kept up with Phoebe's quirks, Mike proved to be boyfriend goals several times on the show. Read on for more.
He does not judge her
Be it the fact that she never had a long term relationship, her smelly cat songs, raising a family of rats or turning her name into Princess Consuela Banana hammock, Mike never judged Phoebe and always stood by her!
Defends her behind her back
Could a boyfriend be any more perfect?! Mike defends Phoebe in front of his parents while she was not present and if that is not goals, what else is?
Taking efforts to woo her
emember the moment Phoebe asks him to show her his piano skills with an imaginary piano and he actually does it? Mike Hannigan, you have our heart.
The lovely proposal
The time Mike proposes to Phoebe in the restaurant, being the "lame cheesy guys from the movies who hides it in the cake", in spite of the imperfections, it is the cutest proposal ever! Especially when Mike says that "She's gonna be Mrs. No Balls!". We just cannot get over that endearing moment!
Getting married in the most fairy tale like setting ever
When conditions go against them and Phoebe decides to get married on the streets, Mike is there for her! This will undoubtedly be the favourite wedding from the show. How romantic!
Hangs out with your friends
He at least tries to. It can get really tough if your partner and best friends do not get along.
Treat your girl everyday the same way you did while you were in the process of getting her
And Mike did that.
