Lisa Kudrow Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with her Friends that prove they can’t make plans without Phoebe
Lisa Kudrow, the actor who has brought so much joy into this world by being one of the most beloved characters from Friends, Phoebe Buffay, has turned 58 years old; and we do have a ‘pla’ of wishing her the Happiest Birthday!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: July 31, 2021 02:27 am
1 / 6
Lisa Kudrow being everyone’s best friend for eternity
Lisa Kudrow has turned a year older! The bold and beautiful Phoebe Buffay from Friends is now 58 years old, and it is not everyday that we get to wish her many happy returns! Lisa’s character Phoebe is widely celebrated across the world for being the ‘weird one.’ However, the same weird one of the group has always been the first one to hug someone when they needed it, or stop her six other friends from making major mistakes when it came to their love lives. Lisa, on the other hand, has always been like a solid friend to her cast members. From being Jennifer’s ‘Floosh’, to making everyone laugh like a maniac on stage, Lisa Kudrow knows what being a good friend is like.
At the Reunion episode, the actor had also revealed to not have watched many of the show’s episodes, and others went crazy over the fact that Phoebe hasn’t watched herself on Friends yet! But, if it were upon the fans, they would’ve made sure to make her watch how she has changed lives by portraying Phoebe the way she did. From carrying her brother’s triplets to being Mike Hannigan’s soulmate, Phoebe has been, without a doubt, a character to cherish for a lifetime.
Friends fans have often been interested to know if Lisa is as tight with the others as Phoebe is! Well, you might be too elated to check out some of these pictures of Princess Consuela Bananahammock with Ross-A-Tron, The Chan Chan Man, Flame Boy, Monica Faloola Geller, and Raquel:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
2 / 6
When David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow decided to catch up without the other four
Kudrow posted this photo of Schwimmer and herself some days after the reunion episode aired! Jennifer Aniston took the opportunity to reply with hearts, tagged alongside a “love you two so much.” We know you do, Jen!
Photo Credit : LISA KUDROW INSTAGRAM
3 / 6
The One Where Catwoman and Supergirl met again
We love their smiles, and more so, we love these two who have always been one of the most hilarious duos in the show. Fans have always loved the fact that Lisa and Courteney are best friends in real life too.
Photo Credit : COURTENEY COX INSTAGRAM
4 / 6
The girls from Apartment No. 20 of The Village
From casual weekends, to the 4th of July, the three girls have never missed out on hanging out with each other.
Photo Credit : COURTENEY COX INSTAGRAM
5 / 6
When the nostalgia fest hit everyone too damn hard
This selfie has been proven to be a cure on sad days! The entire cast of Friends being goofy, funny, and lovable with each other is a blessing to everyone indeed.
Photo Credit : COURTENEY COX INSTAGRAM
6 / 6
A sleepover like the good ol’ days
The best part about Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox’s friendship is how they miss each other too much to not meet again after a little while! Friends fans are always too engrossed to know when the three ‘noisy girls’ are getting back together.
Photo Credit : COURTENEY COX INSTAGRAM