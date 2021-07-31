Lisa Kudrow Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with her Friends that prove they can’t make plans without Phoebe

1 / 6

Lisa Kudrow being everyone’s best friend for eternity

Lisa Kudrow has turned a year older! The bold and beautiful Phoebe Buffay from Friends is now 58 years old, and it is not everyday that we get to wish her many happy returns! Lisa’s character Phoebe is widely celebrated across the world for being the ‘weird one.’ However, the same weird one of the group has always been the first one to hug someone when they needed it, or stop her six other friends from making major mistakes when it came to their love lives. Lisa, on the other hand, has always been like a solid friend to her cast members. From being Jennifer’s ‘Floosh’, to making everyone laugh like a maniac on stage, Lisa Kudrow knows what being a good friend is like. At the Reunion episode, the actor had also revealed to not have watched many of the show’s episodes, and others went crazy over the fact that Phoebe hasn’t watched herself on Friends yet! But, if it were upon the fans, they would’ve made sure to make her watch how she has changed lives by portraying Phoebe the way she did. From carrying her brother’s triplets to being Mike Hannigan’s soulmate, Phoebe has been, without a doubt, a character to cherish for a lifetime. Friends fans have often been interested to know if Lisa is as tight with the others as Phoebe is! Well, you might be too elated to check out some of these pictures of Princess Consuela Bananahammock with Ross-A-Tron, The Chan Chan Man, Flame Boy, Monica Faloola Geller, and Raquel:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES