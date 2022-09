Celebrities enjoying yummy meals

We all know that celebrities follow a strict diet and workout regime to stay in shape. They spend several hours in the gym to maintain a picture-perfect body. Having said that, we all deserve a cheat day every now and then, and the stars are no exception. Whenever they miss their favourite dish or feel like changing their tastebuds, they binge on food. Not just that, they even drop snippets of their cheat days on their social media handles. From Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna to Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, Akhil Akkineni, every actor is guilty of breaking their strict diet at some point or the other. Their Instagram handles often show their foodie side. Today, we will be revisiting some adorable photos of celebs, making the most of their cheat day.