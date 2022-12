South stars who made it big in Hollywood

The lines separating the film industries across the world are diminishing gradually but constantly. Several actors from the South and Bollywood have started working across industries within the country and also on an international level. Over the years, many prominent names from South cinema such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, and GV Prakash have done films in Hollywood. For the unversed, Dhanush recently expanded his horizons with the 2022 Hollywood drama, The Gray Man. The project helmed by the filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo will also be getting a sequel soon. Meanwhile, former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was seen in Manu Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has been a part of many Hollywood ventures. Not just actors, but composers also work across industries. Well-known music director in the South, GV Prakash made his Hollywood debut with the drama Trap City.