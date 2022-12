Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan at famous temples

Before exchanging wedding vows on 9th June this year in Mahabalipuram, power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were living under the same roof for several years. During the course of their relationship, the lovebirds have paid several visits to famous temples like the Tirupati, Shirdi, and Golden Temple, to name a few. Just before and after entering matrimony the Lady Superstar and the filmmaker offered prayers at the Tirupati. Even before their romantic entertainer, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal reached the cinema halls, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seeked blessings at the same temple. Aside from this, these two visited a number of temples including Shirdi Saibaba, Mumbadevi, Maha Lakshmi temple, and Sidhi Vinayak in and near Mumbai back in 2021. While the Lady Superstar is not on social media, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared sneak peeks from their religious trip. On this note, let us see some pictures of the power couple at the famous temples.