PHOTOS: 6 times (G)I-DLE's 'Attractive Voice' Minnie stunned us with her doll like visuals

Happy Birthday to (G)I-DLE's talented main vocalist Minnie! Minnie, also known by her real name Nicha Yontararak was born on October 23 in Bangkok, Thailand. Minnie turns 24 years old (25 years in Korean age). Minnie was born in a family that loved music, so it was natural for her to pursue a career in showbiz. In September 2014, she participated in the Cube Star World Audition in Thailand and came to South Korea in 2015 after her mother encouraged her to not give up this 'once in a lifetime opportunity.' Minnie debuted with (G)-IDLE on May 2, 2018, as the group's 'Attractive Voice' and talented vocalist, songwriter and producer. We take a look at some of her best pictures which highlight her doll-like visuals in a specially curated photo gallery.
Photo Credit : News1
(G)I-DLE Minnie looks lovely in a pink dress as she can be seen posing at an event.
(G)I-DLE Minnie shows off her purple dress as she can be seen posing at an event.
(G)I-DLE Minnie is seen waving at the cameras, showing off her cute bangs.
(G)I-DLE Minnie was spotted at the airport, looking amazing in denim wear.
(G)I-DLE Minnie looks gorgeous in a black dress as she can be seen posing at an awards show.