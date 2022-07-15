PHOTOS: Introduction to (G)I-DLE’s skilled members through mirror selfies

1 / 6

(G)I-DLE

Girl group (G)I-DLE presently comprises five members: Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua. Upon their debut in May 2018 with their single ‘LATATA’, (G)I-DLE were dubbed ‘monster rookies’ of the year. 20 days after their debut, the girl group received their first ever music show win. Following their debut EP ‘I am’, (G)I-DLE’s first digital single ‘Hann (Alone)’ was released in August of the same year. The girl group went on to participate in Mnet’s reality girl group survival show ‘Queendom’. During the same, their performances received much praise for their unique concepts. In March 2022, (G)I-DLE dropped their first studio album ‘I NEVER DIE’, along with a music video for its title track, ‘TOMBOY’. In May, (G)I-DLE announced their first ever world tour, ‘JUST ME ()I-DLE’. Today, we’re taking a look at (G)I-DLE’s talented members through a special gallery!

Photo Credit : (G)I-DLE's Instagram