Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman's beauty secrets REVEALED; Here's how you can get flawless skin like the star

Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman's beauty secrets REVEALED; Here's how you can get flawless skin like the star

Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful actresses of the industry. Who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Speaking of that, here's all you need to know about the secret behind her clear skin.
    Gal Gadot's skincare secrets

    Gal Gadot is one of the most popular actresses of the industry. The Israeli beauty has won millions of hearts worldwide and she enjoys a huge fan following. She gained worldwide recognition for portraying Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by the solo film Wonder Woman. Recently, Warner Bros and DC Comics gave fans a treat at the first-ever FanDome event when they released the trailers of upcoming superhero movies. The brand new trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 features Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah. Fans are beyond excited for the sequel as Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince. During the panel, director Patty Jenkins said, "We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular. So we're going to stick it out - we believe in putting it in the cinema. I can't wait for the movie to come out soon!" Fans of Gal Gadot and other cast members can't wait for the movie to be released. Talking about Gal Gadot, in particular, she is one of the most loved actresses of the industry. Apart from winning hearts as Wonder Woman, she has won hearts due to her ravishing personality as well. Gal Gadot is one of the most good looking actresses in Hollywood and is blessed with great features. Well, who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Speaking of that, here's all you need to know about the secret behind her flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Drinks lots of water

    The first rule is drinking lots of water. The actress believes that no matter how much moisturizer you put on your skin; if you're dehydrated from within, nothing will help. She makes sure to drink lots of water every day.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Removes makeup before going to bed

    No matter what, Gal Gadot makes sure to wash off her makeup before sleeping.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Microwave Beauty hack

    In an interview, she revealed, "I put a moist towel in the microwave, heat it up for about a minute, and then I take all of the makeup off with the hot towel, and I will just wash my face." She added by saying that if you just put some lavender or any essential oils that you like on the wash towel, then it's really, really good."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Less is more

    The actress is a firm believer of less is more. The actress makes sure to keep her skin clean as much as possible. She also wears light makeup and avoids heavy makeup as much as she can.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sunscreen is a must

    The beautiful actress swears by sunscreen to protect her skin from any damage.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

