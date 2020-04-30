X
Gal Gadot Birthday Special: Did you know she served in the army? Check these facts about the Wonder Woman star

Gal Gadot's birthday special with these interesting facts will make you love and respect the Wonder Woman star like never before.
7240 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 07:45 am
    Interesting facts about Gal Gadot which will make you love her even more

    Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot celebrates her 35th birthday today. Known for being vocal about several issues around world crisis, Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends have recorded an uplifting take on John Lennon's song "Imagine" as they like millions more around the world find themselves kept at home due to coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the beautiful video, the actress starts by saying" Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I've got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical, You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone -- doesn't matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together." Gal Gadot is among the DC franchise's most recognizable names. She started playing Wonder Woman in 2016 and has since starred as the iconic heroine in many DC films. The actress who originally hails from Israel shared in numerous interviews how she still prefers Israel over Los Angeles even now. The actress' Wonder Woman sequel pushed back from June 5 to Aug. 14 instead due to the ongoing pandemic. Sharing the same, the actress tweeted" In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of the cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.” Opening about the time when she first auditioned for her role as the Wonder Woman, the star recollects that she hardly even knew that she would actually get the role. The actress who won the crown of Miss Israel and even served in the army for two years thanks her Army background due to which she caught the attention of director Justin Lin in Fast & Furious. "I think the main reason was that the director Justin Lin really liked that I was in the military, and he wanted to use my knowledge of weapons." shared the diva. Post Fast & Furious she was seen in small supporting roles in the movies Knight and Day and also the romantic comedy Date Night. It was in 2016, that she appeared as Wonder Woman for the first time in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and continued to rule the screens with her solo lead movie Wonder Woman in 2017 and Justice League. As we wish Gal Gadot a happy birthday today, take a look at these interesting facts of the Israeli beauty.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Gal is the first non American to play Wonder Woman

    Yes! The Israeli beauty is the first-ever non-American to reprise the role.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She worked in Burger King

    During her college, she worked at the burger joint for her pocket money.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress won a beauty pageant at the age of 18

    In 2004, Gal Gadot has crowned Miss Israel. She once shared, “I showed up late to everything. They make you wear evening gowns for breakfast. I didn’t wear evening gowns for breakfast. I didn’t wear my makeup.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She did not like Hollywood initially

    The actress shared in several interviews where she said she still prefers Israel over LA for some things lifestyle-wise.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Her business venture

    After shooting Fast & Furious, she and her husband bought a hotel in Tel Aviv.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress served in the army for two years

    At the age of 20, Gadot enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and served as a combat trainer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She used to teach gymnastics

    The actress used her free time post her shift in the army to teach gymnastics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She was 5 months pregnant while shooting for Wonder Woman!

    Yes, She was five-months pregnant in 2017 while shooting for the box office hit and when she began showing, a green cloth was placed over her stomach so her baby bump could be edited out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

