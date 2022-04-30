Happy Birthday Gal Gadot: 6 times the actress made a statement with her red carpet looks

Gal Gadot's style is fit for a superhero! We are in awe of the brunette beauty's elegance, power, and brilliance both on and off-screen, from her kick-butt performance in Fast and Furious to her career-defining portrayal as Wonder Woman. With a run of hit singles under her belt, the former Miss Israel has astonished Us with her sophisticated-yet-sexy red carpet beauty and stylish flair. Whether she's pouring in jewels at the Oscars or wearing an HBIC-worthy black tux to a movie premiere, the diva always appears to have fun with her fashion choices. On her 37th birthday today, let's take a look at her red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Gal Gadot showed up to the 2020 Oscars in a statement-making Givenchy dress, which featured a bubblegum pink tulle skirt and black top.
For the 2019 Met Gala, the Wonder Woman actress looked like an IRL superhero, wearing a lace look, which featured a cape, from Givenchy.
A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added some edge to the sequin Armani Prive gown she wore to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
There was a 1920s flapper-like quality to the straight-off-the-runway beaded Givenchy dress the actress stunned in at the 2018 Oscars.
For an appearance at 2018 Comic-Con, the Wonder Woman star looked flirty in a purple and black David Koma fringed minidress.
Gal paid homage to the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 Golden Globes in a ruched Tom Ford gown and shrunken tuxedo jacket that proved black is anything but basic.
