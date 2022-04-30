Happy Birthday Gal Gadot: 6 times the actress made a statement with her red carpet looks

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot's style is fit for a superhero! We are in awe of the brunette beauty's elegance, power, and brilliance both on and off-screen, from her kick-butt performance in Fast and Furious to her career-defining portrayal as Wonder Woman. With a run of hit singles under her belt, the former Miss Israel has astonished Us with her sophisticated-yet-sexy red carpet beauty and stylish flair. Whether she's pouring in jewels at the Oscars or wearing an HBIC-worthy black tux to a movie premiere, the diva always appears to have fun with her fashion choices. On her 37th birthday today, let's take a look at her red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images