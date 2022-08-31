Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shraddha Arya to Nia Sharma, festive looks of telly divas

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals of the year. It is a Hindu festival celebrating the annual arrival of the Hindu god Ganesha to earth from his celestial abode. The 10-day long Hindu festival, one of the most important in India culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Chaturthi as it goes on from August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022. For devotees, this festival is full of fun and fervour - right from cleaning our homes, to preparing the bhog and offerings of modaks and laddoos! Telly town celebs also celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and happiness. They dress up in their best attires for the special day. Here are some fashionable looks of TV actresses on this Ganesh Chaturthi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks fabulous in the yellow chikan work sharara. She paired it with silver jhumkas.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant has sported a simple yet elegant white kurta with chikan embroidery work. She paired it with a silver choker and jhumkas.
Kundali Bhagya actress has sported a gorgeous floral red coloured lehenga. She had paired the look with a golden necklace and jhumka.
The actress looked gorgeous in a plain white kurta for the celebrations. She paired it with silver earrings.
Bigg Boss fame actress Yuvika Chaudhary looked gorgeous in royal blue printed sharara as she posed along with husband Prince Narula.
