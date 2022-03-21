Gary Oldman Birthday: From The Dark Knight to Child 44, 6 UNMISSABLE performances by the Oscar winning actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman turns 64! The actor is famous for his versatility and has accumulated many accolades for his exceptional performances. He has earned nods from the Academy, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and has also received three British Academy Film Awards. Though Oldman mostly opts for serious drama films that provide him with a space to add a touch of insanity to his characters, he has also dabbled in romance in the past with movies like The Scarlet Letter and added a dash of comedy as well to his hall of fame with The Hitman's Bodyguard, Interstate 60 and more. He is known in pop culture for taking on the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter franchise and has been a Potterhead favourite ever since. Scroll down further to sift through some of his best works on the big screen yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images