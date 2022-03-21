Gary Oldman Birthday: From The Dark Knight to Child 44, 6 UNMISSABLE performances by the Oscar winning actor

Gary Oldman turns 64! The actor is famous for his versatility and has accumulated many accolades for his exceptional performances. He has earned nods from the Academy, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and has also received three British Academy Film Awards. Though Oldman mostly opts for serious drama films that provide him with a space to add a touch of insanity to his characters, he has also dabbled in romance in the past with movies like The Scarlet Letter and added a dash of comedy as well to his hall of fame with The Hitman's Bodyguard, Interstate 60 and more. He is known in pop culture for taking on the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter franchise and has been a Potterhead favourite ever since. Scroll down further to sift through some of his best works on the big screen yet.
A 2017 war drama, directed by Joe Wright follows Prime Minister Winston Churchill while he makes the toughest decision in the history of this world which is whether to sign the peace treaty with Hitler or to continue to stand his ground against the gruesome regime. Essaying the role of Winston in the movie is Gary Oldman alongside Kristin Scott Thomas as Clementine Churchill, Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI and more. Oldman won an Oscar Award for his numbing accuracy while portraying Churchill.
Based on the titular best-selling novel by Tom Rob Smith, this 2015 mystery thriller casts Oldman in the Timur Nesterov. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film follows a soviet-era security agent who after being demoted for pursuing cases of child murders continues to look for the culprit on his own with the help of his wife.
Oldman essayed the role of Sirius Black in this 2004 fantasy adventure. The movie follows the lives of three teenage friends, Harry, Hermione and Ron, who return to their school after vacations and the word on the street says Black is out to get Harry though later on meeting the prisoner, Harry learns the whole truth.
Bringing to life the iconic DC tale, Oldman reprises his role as James Gordon a lieutenant in the Gotham City Police Department in the movie. Directed by Christopher Nolan, this masterpiece captures Batman alongside Gordon and Dent who cut down an assault on Gotham City's organized crime but the Joker, hired by the mobs, takes on Batman and tries to destroy the city.
George Smiley (Gary Oldman) a retired spy gets called back on the duty by the Government to look into a furtive case. With a hidden Soviet card working the ropes within them, will George be able to figure out who this veiled identity is?
Directed by Peter Medak, this 1993 crime drama assigns the role of Jack Grimaldi to Oldman who is a married cop above the ground and below keeps a mistress and does favours for the underworld. He meets his match in a lady assassin Mona who takes down, all at once, the cops and the mafia.
