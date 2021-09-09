Gaten Matarazzo Birthday: 6 lesser known facts about the Stranger Things' actor

Stranger Things' Gaten John Matarazzo portrays the iconic Dustin. Although it was his breakout TV performance, and most people know him from the now-cult 1980s-inspired series, most people overlook the fact that Gaten is also a brilliant comedian and singer, and that he already has an extensive CV! Want to learn more about the cute new star on the block? Here are six Gaten Matarazzo facts you probably didn't know until today...
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Despite the fact that he was born in Connecticut, the fifteen-year-old considers himself a New Jerseyan, particularly a South Jerseyan. Matarazzo resides in Little Egg Harbor Township when he is not busy shooting Stranger Things in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cleidocranial dysplasia is a rare hereditary disease that impairs the development of one's bones and teeth. In Matarazzo's condition, he lacks collarbones and speaks with a lisp due by the existence of his baby teeth.
How did Gaten become well-known? The mini-star began his career when he accompanied his sister to an interview. The manager asked Gaten if he wanted to perform as well, and to our delight, tiny Gaten agreed!
If you thought Dustin had your heart, wait till you watch him perform as a much younger version! Did you know that Gaten has performed well-known roles on Broadway? He made his Broadway debut at the age of ten.
While it seems like Matarazzo was destined to portray the endearing Dustin Henderson, it nearly didn't happen. He was one of over a thousand young actors who auditioned for the part of Mike Wheeler.
Gaten's voice changed dramatically during shooting Stranger Things, as it does for most guys his age who go through adolescence. After the filming, his voice had deepened so much that the sound crew couldn't ask him to record more lines.