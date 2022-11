A night to remember!

Vishnu Vishal's upcoming sports drama Matti Kusthi will be hitting the silver screens on 2nd December this year, and as the release nears, the makers recently arranged a pre-release event for the action entertainer in Hyderabad. The star-studded event was attended by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, along with the leads Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi. While the Khiladi star looked handsome in a stylish avatar in a black T-shirt and matching lowers, paired with a printed shirt. He tied up his look with a groovy pair of shades. Meanwhile, the leading man of Matti Kusthi looked all dapper in a blue shirt and white trousers. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi was a sight for the sore eyes in a beautiful cream saree with a red border and an embellished blouse. On this note, a few sneak peeks from the pre-release event have surfaced on social media, take a look.