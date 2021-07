1 / 6

Love stories inside the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss is one of India’s most-watched reality television series. The concept of this show has been adapted from the Dutch reality television series, Big Brother, where 15 very popular personalities, who are unknown to each other, are put inside one house. The participants are under the supervision of over 100 cameras on the national television and have to perform the tasks given by “Bigg Boss” in order to gain things like immunity, captaincy, and luxury budget. Every week the contestants nominate people amongst themselves who are then voted for by the audience and one participant is asked to leave the game show, due to lack of votes. The series depicts many real-life situations where the true personalities of the people come to light. Often it has been seen that the house can get lonely for some contestants and in times like these, they find comfort in their co-contestants or a “special contestant”. In the long-spanning duration of three to five months that the series is on-air, many-a-times there are love stories spotted blooming inside the house between two strangers who meet only inside the Bigg Boss house. Here are the most popular love stories in Bigg Boss over the years.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla