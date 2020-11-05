Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get ENGAGED: A look at the couple's cute moments that will leave you in awe

1 / 10

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's special moments

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were creating a huge buzz for a long time. The couple recently surprised their fans and followers by announcing their engagement. Yes, you read it right. The couple is now engaged and fans and friends of the couple are showering them with congratulatory wishes. Gauahar shared a beautiful picture from the engagement ceremony and captioned it with a ring and heart emoji. On the other hand, Zaid posted the same picture and also captioned it with a ring and heart emoji. The couple's wedding rumours have been creating news for a long time. Fans and followers of the duo are now beyond happy as they finally made their relationship official. As per media reports, Zaid and Gauahar's wedding festivities will begin from December 22. It will be graced only by the couple's family and close friends. Before making their relationship official, Gauahar and Zaid have been grabbing attention with their sweet social media PDA. Their social media posts prove that they are deeply in love with each other. Having said that, check out the couple's romantic and cute moments.

Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram