Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get ENGAGED: A look at the couple's cute moments that will leave you in awe

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently announced their engagement. Ahead of the couple's big day, check out their cute pictures.
50717 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's special moments

    Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's special moments

    Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were creating a huge buzz for a long time. The couple recently surprised their fans and followers by announcing their engagement. Yes, you read it right. The couple is now engaged and fans and friends of the couple are showering them with congratulatory wishes. Gauahar shared a beautiful picture from the engagement ceremony and captioned it with a ring and heart emoji. On the other hand, Zaid posted the same picture and also captioned it with a ring and heart emoji. The couple's wedding rumours have been creating news for a long time. Fans and followers of the duo are now beyond happy as they finally made their relationship official. As per media reports, Zaid and Gauahar's wedding festivities will begin from December 22. It will be graced only by the couple's family and close friends. Before making their relationship official, Gauahar and Zaid have been grabbing attention with their sweet social media PDA. Their social media posts prove that they are deeply in love with each other. Having said that, check out the couple's romantic and cute moments.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Engaged

    Engaged

    Gauahar looks pretty in a floral outfit whereas Zain looks dapper as always in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Gauahar Khan Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    Who do you think pouts better? We think they both nailed it!

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    This picture speaks volumes about their beautiful relationship.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Another one!

    Another one!

    This snap has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Twinning

    Twinning

    The couple loves to twin.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Stylish duo

    Stylish duo

    The couple shows how to twin with your partner and look spectacular.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    They are relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This is one of the best pictures of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    The couple's selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Zaid Darbar Instagram

