Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s ‘lockdown’ love story will leave fans awestruck

Gauahar Khan is a very popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her career with modeling and then went ahead to make a big name for herself in the field of acting. She has also been acknowledged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 7, where she completed 105 days of playing the game show, portraying her true personality and taking decisions based on her heart. In 2020, Gauahar Khan made the headlines as she surprised her fans by announcing her marriage with Zaid Darbar, making them go crazy over the couple. Here is Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story, leaving fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the lockdown.
Gauahar Khan didn’t pay much attention to Zaid Darbar, at the time, as she only wanted to shop for what is needed and head home without contracting the deadly virus.
A few days after their first meet, Gauahar Khan received a DM (direct message) from Zaid Darbar, where he won the actor’s heart by calling her “the most beautiful woman”.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar began their relationship and used to often go on drives and dinner dates (taking place in the parking garages), even during the lockdown.
Zaid Darbar proposed to Gauahar Khan on her birthday in the most romantic manner, and the couple finally tied the knot with each other on December 25, 2020, and have been in a happy marriage ever since.
