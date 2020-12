1 / 7

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's romantic photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement last month. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding announcement. And well, the day is finally here! The couple recently announced that they are all set to tie the knot on 25th December. Yes, you read it right! In an interview with Times of India, Gauahar revealed that Christmas is going to be really special for them. She further thanked all their fans for the love they showered upon them post engagement announcement. The beautiful actress further went on to reveal more details about her relationship. Gauahar revealed that they met in July 2020. "Within a few months, he proposed to me and we don't know what else is happening later (laughs)." In the same interview, Gauahar stated that Zaid is the male version of her. "I have waited for him a long time," she added. On the other hand, Zaid mentioned that Gauahar completes him. Isn't that adorable? Fans of them are beyond happy for the couple. Gauahar and Zaid also spoke about the name fans came up with i.e. Gaza. She said, "We had asked our fans for the hashtag and they came up with Gaza. We are going ahead with this hashtag because they loved it." Ahead of their wedding, take a look at times they were so much in love that they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Photo Credit : Gauahar Khan Instagram