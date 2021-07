1 / 6

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar return from their honeymoon

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are one of the most talked about couples in the telly world. The duo, who began dating during the lockdown last year, had tied the knot in a gala wedding on December 25 last year. The couple has been head over heels in love with each other and they never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. Be it penning down sweet notes for each other on social media or making their partner feel special with sweet gestures, Gauahar and Zaid do it all. Interestingly, the lovebirds had recently made the headlines as they had headed for their honeymoon to Russia. And while both Gauahar and Zaid have been quite active on social media, they have been taking the internet by a storm with their love filled posts from their honeymoon. Needless to say, watching their honeymoon pics was a sheer treat for the fans. And after enjoying their time together in Russia, Gauahar and Zaid are back in the town and were papped at the airport. Take a look at the pics:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani