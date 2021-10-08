5 Specials moments of Gauri Khan with Aryan, Suhana & Abram Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most powerful couples in the industry. Both have remained together in all situations. The couple never shies away from giving us major relationship goals. It was on 25 October 1991 the couple got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. They met in Delhi and started dating. Gauri and Shah Rukh are blessed with three children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan. Currently, their elder son is grabbing headlines after he was arrested by NCB on October 3. Well, apart from being a film producer and designer, Gauri is a doting mother. She loves to spend time with her children and often shares pictures with them on the social handle. Her Instagram is filled with such lovely moments.
Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram
Aryan Khan and Gauri are very close. She often shares pictures with him and also his childhood pictures. The star kid is eldest son of the couple.
Mother and daughter duo are very fashionable. They spend their vacations together. The Instagram feed is the proof.
Her Instagram is filled with lovely moments with her younger son. He is mostly seen with his parents during their vacation or business meeting.
There have been a very rare chances of seeing this family together. But, once Gauri shared an iconic picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana, Abram and herself together.
Gauri Khan never misses the chance to spend time with Abram. She always makes sure to be with him and is accompanied by him everywhere.