5 Specials moments of Gauri Khan with Aryan, Suhana & Abram Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most powerful couples in the industry. Both have remained together in all situations. The couple never shies away from giving us major relationship goals. It was on 25 October 1991 the couple got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. They met in Delhi and started dating. Gauri and Shah Rukh are blessed with three children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan. Currently, their elder son is grabbing headlines after he was arrested by NCB on October 3. Well, apart from being a film producer and designer, Gauri is a doting mother. She loves to spend time with her children and often shares pictures with them on the social handle. Her Instagram is filled with such lovely moments.

Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram