Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: A look at her BEST moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Gauri Khan Birthday Special

Gauri Khan turns a year older today. She is not just known as Shah Rukh Khan's wife but is also a successful film producer and designer who has designed spaces for Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and more. Shah Rukh Khan has always mentioned that Gauri has been a constant support in his life throughout his struggling days. The couple has been through ups and downs in life. Today, Gauri and SRK are one of the 'IT' couples in Bollywood. Both are super active on social media. Gauri Khan often shares pictures with her family members giving an insight into her life. The photos reveal that she shares a great bond with SRK and her kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, who are also stars in their own right. Well, apart from being an amazing wife to SRK, Gauri has time and again proved that she is also a wonderful mother to her kids. Her Instagram photos with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam speaks volumes about their close bond. As she turns a year older today, let's take a look at some of her best moments with SRK, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram