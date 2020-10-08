Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gauri Khan
/
Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: A look at her BEST moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: A look at her BEST moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Gauri Khan turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her family moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.
10833 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    Gauri Khan Birthday Special

    Gauri Khan Birthday Special

    Gauri Khan turns a year older today. She is not just known as Shah Rukh Khan's wife but is also a successful film producer and designer who has designed spaces for Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and more. Shah Rukh Khan has always mentioned that Gauri has been a constant support in his life throughout his struggling days. The couple has been through ups and downs in life. Today, Gauri and SRK are one of the 'IT' couples in Bollywood. Both are super active on social media. Gauri Khan often shares pictures with her family members giving an insight into her life. The photos reveal that she shares a great bond with SRK and her kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, who are also stars in their own right. Well, apart from being an amazing wife to SRK, Gauri has time and again proved that she is also a wonderful mother to her kids. Her Instagram photos with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam speaks volumes about their close bond. As she turns a year older today, let's take a look at some of her best moments with SRK, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Familia

    Familia

    The star couple often go to exotic places and spend quality time together.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Selfie partners

    Selfie partners

    How cool is this pic of Gauri Khan with SRK and daughter Suhana!

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Like mother, like daughter!

    Like mother, like daughter!

    Gauri and Suhana are undeniably one of the most stylish mother and daughter duos in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Vacay goals

    Vacay goals

    This pic of Gauri chilling with Suhana and AbRam on a beach is too beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 14
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Throwback to the time Gauri and Aryan twinned in white.

    Photo Credit : Aryan Khan Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Her little munchkin

    Her little munchkin

    This is one of the most adorable photos of Gauri and AbRam.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic is simply too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    SRK and Gauri are one of the power couples of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Too cool

    Too cool

    How cool is this selfie of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This pic is adorable beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Chilling

    Chilling

    How cute is this pic of SRK and Gauri adorably looking at AbRam!

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Mumma's boy

    Mumma's boy

    Aryan is very close to Gauri Khan.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Style on point

    Style on point

    How we wish Aryan was a part of this family photo!

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement