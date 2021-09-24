Manish Malhotra: PHOTOS from the designer’s house party last night

1 / 6

Pictures from Manish Malhotra’s house party

Manish Malhotra is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He is a couturier, costume stylist and entrepreneur. The revivalist is also a fashion designer, who has styled many celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry. Manish Malhotra has many friends in the Bollywood industry as he spends a lot of time with them. He was often spotted stepping out for lunches and dinners with Bollywood celebrities, but since the pandemic, the designer has been hosting some of the best house parties in the industry. Here are pictures from his house party which took place last night on September 23, 2021, where many Bollywood divas were spotted posing with their dear friend, Manish Malhotra. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra Instagram