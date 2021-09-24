Manish Malhotra: PHOTOS from the designer’s house party last night

Manish Malhotra is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He is a couturier, costume stylist and entrepreneur. The revivalist is also a fashion designer, who has styled many celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry. Manish Malhotra has many friends in the Bollywood industry as he spends a lot of time with them. He was often spotted stepping out for lunches and dinners with Bollywood celebrities, but since the pandemic, the designer has been hosting some of the best house parties in the industry. Here are pictures from his house party which took place last night on September 23, 2021, where many Bollywood divas were spotted posing with their dear friend, Manish Malhotra. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra Instagram
Manish Malhotra shares a selfie “with the gorgeous two”, as he poses for the camera along with Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey.
Seema Khan reveals “Thursday night done right” as she shares a picture with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra.
Manish Malhotra reveals his “favourite”, as he poses with Karisma Kapoor and also twins with her in black.
Manish Malhotra calls Malaika Arora “the hottest” as he shares a picture of him posing with her.
Manish Malhotra shares a picture with “the famous @Bollywood wives” Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor.