PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor & more participate in Janta Curfew

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were clicked at their residence during the Janta Curfew.
    Many Bollywood celebrities were seen participating during the Janta Curfew today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to clap hands at 5 PM during the curfew. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor & more were clicked at their residence during the Janta Curfew.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was clicked at their bungalow Mannat during the Janta Curfew in the city

    Gauri Khan was clicked at Mannat as she participated in the Janta Curfew in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Mr India actor Anil Kapoor was clicked during the Janta Curfew in Mumbai

    The ace Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who featured in films like Mr India, Slumdog Millionaire and Beta was seen clapping hands during Janta Curfew in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Veere Di Wedding producer Nikhil Dwivedi participates in Janta Curfew

    The Veere Di Wedding producer Nikhil Dwivedi was clicked at the balcony of his residence during the Janta Curfew.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula participates in Janta Curfew

    Anshula Kapoor was spotted at the balcony of her residence as she participated in the Janta Curfew today in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Indian 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh is seen clapping hands during the Janta Curfew

    The south siren Rakul Preet Singh is spotted clapping hands as she participates in the Janta Curfew.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra rings a bell during the Janta Curfew in the city

    Baazigar actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is spotted ringing a bell at the balcony of her residence during the Janta Curfew in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

