/
/
/
PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor & more participate in Janta Curfew
PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor & more participate in Janta Curfew
Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were clicked at their residence during the Janta Curfew.
Written By
mrinal gujare
869 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 22, 2020 08:55 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment