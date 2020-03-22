1 / 7

PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor & more participate in Janta Curfew

Many Bollywood celebrities were seen participating during the Janta Curfew today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to clap hands at 5 PM during the curfew. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Anshula Kapoor & more were clicked at their residence during the Janta Curfew.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani