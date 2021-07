1 / 6

Harbhajan Singh family pictures

Harbhajan Singh is a popular Indian cricketer, who is a spinner and has the second-highest number of test wickets by an off-spinner, after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. Along with having a career in the cricket industry, he is also often spotted making the headlines for his love story with wife, Geeta Basra. The cricketer fell in love with the Bollywood actor after watching her on-screen in the song, Woh Ajnabee, and has often revealed that it was “love at first sight” for him. He immediately started to think of ways in which he could meet her and after asking many people, Harbhajan Singh finally got Geeta Basra’s phone number. Even though Harbhajan tried to ask her out on coffee dates many-a-times but she kept ignoring his messages until she congratulated him on the 2007 T20 World Cup win. As they got to know each other better, love started to brew between the two but they tried to keep their relationship under the wraps for a long time. After being in a relationship with each other for eight years, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in November 2015 and are proud parents of a daughter, Hinaya Heer and their newborn son. Here are pictures of cricketer Harbhajan Singh that prove he is a complete family man. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram