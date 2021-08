1 / 6

Genelia D'Souza's pictures prove she has a goofy and bubbly personalities

Genelia D'Souza, born on August 5, is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in many Bollywood and South Indian movies. Genelia D'Souza is the wife of actor-producer, Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia tied the knot with Riteish on February 3, 2012, and the couple are proud parents of two adorable boys, Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia D'Souza's career took a back seat to concentrate on the upbringing of her children. Even today, Genelia is always mentioned when spoken about celebrities having a happy-go-lucky personality. Today, as Genelia turns a year older, here are the pictures that prove the same. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram