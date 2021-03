1 / 11

Genelia Deshmukh’s pictures

Genelia Deshmukh is the wife of actor, Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia has appeared in Bollywood and South Indian movies and has a fanbase in both the industries. She met Riteish Deshmukh in 2003 on the sets of their movie, Tujhe Meri Kasam and love started to brew between the two. After being in a relationship for many years, the celebrity couple decided to tie the knot with each other on Febrauary 3, 2012 and are proud parents to two adorable boys, Riaan and Rahyl. Having seen success in her career, Genelia then started to focus more on her children and their well-being. But Genelia Deshmukh is re-connecting with her fans having become a huge internet sensation as she never fails to bring a smile on their face by sharing goofy posts. Scrolling through Genelia Deshmukh’s official social media handle, one may come across many of her candid pictures. Here are some of Genelia Deshmukh’s candid pictures that her fans and followers would love to see. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram