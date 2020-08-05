Advertisement
Happy Birthday Genelia Deshmukh: ALL the times Riteish Deshmukh captured splendid photos of his baiko

Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. On the occasion of her birthday today, let's take a look at her stunning pictures clicked by Riteish Deshmukh.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 11:31 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Times Riteish Deshmukh turned photographer for Genelia

    Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. With her acting, cool personality and bubbly nature, Genelia won millions of hearts. She began her acting career with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and later starred in Boys. She soon established herself in Telugu cinema by starring in various films. She won hearts with her performance in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. She shared screen space with Imran Khan in the same. Fans loved their chemistry and she is still remembered for her stellar performance in it. Some of her other films include Force, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and more. On the personal front, Riteish is happily married to Genelia Deshmukh. The duo fell in love with each other while working together. In an interview with Times of India, Riteish Deshmukh spilled beans on their love story and revealed that there was no proposal, but there was a gradual development of love between them. Genelia, on the other hand, said, "Falling in love was gradual. Every stage was played out very correctly - be it friends, best friends or life partners.' Riteish and Genelia are now parents to two sons named Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia might not be doing any films but she enjoys great stardom with huge fan following on social media. On the occasion of her birthday today, i.e 5th August, let's take a look at her stunning pictures clicked by Riteish Deshmukh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Vacay goals

    Genelia captioned this snap as, 'On top of the world'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Riteish shared this beautiful picture and captioned it as, 'Brunch with Baiko #NYC.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    'Black and White = Life = Keep It Simple. Photo Credit - @riteishd' captioned Genelia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Simplicity at its best

    Riteish shared a collage of Genelia's pictures last year on her Birthday and wrote, 'Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next‬.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    We love how happy she looks in this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Simply awwdorable

    What do you have to say about this beautiful snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

