PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's adorable moments are all things love; Check it out
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and there's no denying it! We are completely in awe of the couple. As they continue to give us couple goals, let's take a look at their adorable and most romantic pictures.
Published: January 3, 2020 04:16 pm
1 / 8
Genelia and Riteish's adorable snaps
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and there's no denying it! The couple often makes news by sharing their adorable moments on social media melting our hearts all the time. The couple has been married for years and is still madly and deeply in love with each other. The duo first met each other during the test shoot of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. In an interview with TOI, Riteish revealed there was no proposal, but there was a gradual development of love between them. On the other hand, Genelia also said, "Falling in love was gradual. Every stage was played out very correctly - be it friends, best friends or life partners." The star couple's debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam completed 17 years. Genelia shared a video of them dancing on the title track of their film. She captioned it as, "17 years later..... Reliving the magic of our debut film. #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam." Well, we are completely in awe of the couple. As they continue to give us couple goals, let's take a look at their adorable and most romantic pictures.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Couple goals
Both Genelia and Riteish look adorable in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Luka Chuppi
This pic is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Each other's best friend
It was friendship that turned into love. For the uninitiated, the couple dated for nine years before tying the knot.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Cuteness personified
Riteish captioned this adorable snap as, "When your Baiko looks like a teenager and you look like her father."
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Selfie on point
The couple's selfies are always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Way too adorable
Riteish shared this pic on friendship day and well, it's cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Unconditional love
This pic sums up everything.
Photo Credit : Instagram
