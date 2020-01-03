PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's adorable moments are all things love; Check it out

1 / 8

Genelia and Riteish's adorable snaps

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and there's no denying it! The couple often makes news by sharing their adorable moments on social media melting our hearts all the time. The couple has been married for years and is still madly and deeply in love with each other. The duo first met each other during the test shoot of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. In an interview with TOI, Riteish revealed there was no proposal, but there was a gradual development of love between them. On the other hand, Genelia also said, "Falling in love was gradual. Every stage was played out very correctly - be it friends, best friends or life partners." The star couple's debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam completed 17 years. Genelia shared a video of them dancing on the title track of their film. She captioned it as, "17 years later..... Reliving the magic of our debut film. #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam." Well, we are completely in awe of the couple. As they continue to give us couple goals, let's take a look at their adorable and most romantic pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram