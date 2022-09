George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin Anniversary

George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary together! Before meeting Amal, Clooney was certain that he would never get married but things took a turn when he met the renowned human rights lawyer over dinner at his house as a mutual friend introduced them. Their connection was apparent and they continued to keep in touch over email in the following months when they finally met for their first date in London. From there, things moved quickly for the couple as Clooney popped the question just one year into their relationship. The couple has been a treat for the eyes on numerous red carpets. Keep scrolling to check out some of their most iconic appearances together.