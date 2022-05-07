George Clooney Birthday: 6 times the actor and wife Amal Clooney dazzled the red carpet with love

1 / 7

Happy birthday George Clooney

George Clooney turns 61! The American actor has had a long career in the industry and has been lauded for his presence in Hollywood. Recipient of a number of accolades including a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards. The actor is most notably known for his role in the Ocean's franchise. He first met his wife Amal Clooney in 2013 and subsequently got engaged the next year. The fairytale couple tied the knot in September 2014. All were in love with their love story as Amal was not from anywhere near the showbiz industry and rather is currently a barrister who specializes in international law and human rights. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through the absolute sugar George and Amal Clooney are together on a red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images