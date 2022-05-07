George Clooney Birthday: 6 times the actor and wife Amal Clooney dazzled the red carpet with love

George Clooney turns 61! The American actor has had a long career in the industry and has been lauded for his presence in Hollywood. Recipient of a number of accolades including a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards. The actor is most notably known for his role in the Ocean's franchise. He first met his wife Amal Clooney in 2013 and subsequently got engaged the next year. The fairytale couple tied the knot in September 2014. All were in love with their love story as Amal was not from anywhere near the showbiz industry and rather is currently a barrister who specializes in international law and human rights. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through the absolute sugar George and Amal Clooney are together on a red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The couple was looking absolute couple goals on the red carpet of the Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2015 in New York. While sporting beautiful outfits for the benefit gala, the pair shared a mystical moment on the red carpet.
Recently at the 65th BFI London Film Festival in 2021, the duo once again slayed the carpet as Amal turned heads in her gorgeous white gown along with the actor spewing his charm at the event.
Amal and George attended another black-tie event in 2019 and stunned everyone with not just their fashion sense but all their glowing happy faces.
As the saying goes, it's the eyes that never lie and this couple is the epitome of this statement as they fluttered down the 74th Venice Film Festival red carpet and once again left the cameras shuttering while they got lost in each other's eyes.
At the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016, two years after their wedding, the couple were gushing over each other on the carpet as they posed for photos.
In 2018, the American Film Institute gave George Clooney a Life Achievement Award as a tribute to his illustrious career. The couple yet again was a teenage couple on the red carpet as they giggled and laughed through their walk.
