Happy Birthday George R R Martin

George R R Martin turns 74! The American novelist is best known in popular culture for his fantasy masterpiece, A Song of Ice and Fire aka the Game of Thrones series. With the release of the HBO series, the fantasy fanatics were delighted as now Martin's brilliance could be enjoyed by those also who avoided the reading experience. He has been dubbed the "the American Tolkien" by Time and many others revere the author to the moon and back for his prowess as a storyteller. He has also been part of the protection of the newly released prequel for GoT, House of the dragon. Keep scrolling to find out more about the author.