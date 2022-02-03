Ghani actor Varun Tej looks sharp & fit as he gets papped at gym

1 / 5

Varun Tej spotted at the gym

Varun Tej, fondly known as the Mega Prince of Tollywood, is an actor of substance and versatility. The actor has proved his mettle by essaying different roles to perfection in his career. Varun Tej made his debut with an action thriller Mukunda in 2014 and went on to deliver superhit films like Kanche, Fidaa, F2: Fun and Frustration, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and others. Now the actor is currently working on the role of a boxer for his upcoming film Ghani and is leaving no stone unturned to look like a perfect sports person. Varun Tej was papped today at the gym post his workout session. The actor looked at the cameras and smiled as the paparazzi clicked him in his comfy and casual gym look. Take a look at the pics

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand