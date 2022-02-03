Ghani actor Varun Tej looks sharp & fit as he gets papped at gym

Published on Feb 03, 2022 08:56 PM IST
   
    Varun Tej spotted at the gym

    Varun Tej spotted at the gym

    Varun Tej, fondly known as the Mega Prince of Tollywood, is an actor of substance and versatility. The actor has proved his mettle by essaying different roles to perfection in his career. Varun Tej made his debut with an action thriller Mukunda in 2014 and went on to deliver superhit films like Kanche, Fidaa, F2: Fun and Frustration, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and others. Now the actor is currently working on the role of a boxer for his upcoming film Ghani and is leaving no stone unturned to look like a perfect sports person. Varun Tej was papped today at the gym post his workout session. The actor looked at the cameras and smiled as the paparazzi clicked him in his comfy and casual gym look. Take a look at the pics

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Varun Tej looks fit and flaunts his toned legs

    Sharp and fit

    Varun Tej looks fit and flaunts his toned legs as he gets spotted at the gym in shorts and a jacket. The actor kept his look comfy for the gym.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Varun Tej rigorous training schedule

    Massive physical transformation

    Varun Tej went through a rigorous training schedule under the watchful eyes of boxer Tony Jeffries, an Olympic champion. Varun Tej had a punching bag installed at his home so he could continuously work on his boxing form.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Varun Tej had a good workout session

    Sweat it out

    Looks like Varun Tej had a good workout session as he looks all sweated up in the pics.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Varun Tej handsome actor at gym

    Handsome hunk

    The mega clan, Varun Tej is one of the handsome actors from his family and industry. He also enjoys massive fanboys, especially girls who go gaga over him.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand