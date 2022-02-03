Ghani actor Varun Tej looks sharp & fit as he gets papped at gym

Varun Tej, fondly known as the Mega Prince of Tollywood, is an actor of substance and versatility. The actor has proved his mettle by essaying different roles to perfection in his career. Varun Tej made his debut with an action thriller Mukunda in 2014 and went on to deliver superhit films like Kanche, Fidaa, F2: Fun and Frustration, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and others. Now the actor is currently working on the role of a boxer for his upcoming film Ghani and is leaving no stone unturned to look like a perfect sports person.
Varun Tej was papped today at the gym post his workout session. The actor looked at the cameras and smiled as the paparazzi clicked him in his comfy and casual gym look. Take a look at the pics
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Varun Tej looks fit and flaunts his toned legs as he gets spotted at the gym in shorts and a jacket. The actor kept his look comfy for the gym.
Varun Tej went through a rigorous training schedule under the watchful eyes of boxer Tony Jeffries, an Olympic champion. Varun Tej had a punching bag installed at his home so he could continuously work on his boxing form.
Looks like Varun Tej had a good workout session as he looks all sweated up in the pics.
The mega clan, Varun Tej is one of the handsome actors from his family and industry. He also enjoys massive fanboys, especially girls who go gaga over him.