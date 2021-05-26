Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid: Throwback PHOTOS of the supermodel sisters prove they share a strong relationship

1 / 6

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid throwback pictures

Gigi Hadid and her sister, Bella Hadid are the one of the most popular sister duos in the world of fashion. Both the sisters are supermodels and are often spotted making public appearances and walking the ramp with each other. Gigi Hadid has often revealed during many media interactions that her sister, Bella Hadid has been one of the biggest support for her. Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became parents for the first time to an adorable little baby girl, Khai Hadid Malik. Gigi Hadid had also shared a holiday card shoot for Vogue along with Bella Hadid on her official social media handle from their Pennsylvania farmhouse where the Hadids along with Zayn Malik were quarantining. From making major style statements together to sharing goofy and adorable pictures together, the Hadid sisters are known to have always been sharing a great relationship with each other. Here are the throwback pictures of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid that the fans and followers of the supermodels would definitely want to see. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla